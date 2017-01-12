Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

A lot of exciting things are coming up. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is going to be announced any day now and the MWC 2017 is nearly here too. However no matter how near the dates may be we still have to sick to rumors and leaks.

Recently Ghostek released images for the Atomic shock resistant case it has specially devised for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and showed us some renders too.

The matter of fact is that case makers usually don’t have information about the actual materials and design of the phone but they do get details of dimensions and control layouts so that they can develop their accessories accordingly.

The images obtained show that the Galaxy S8 has a curved display and there is a fairly large gap reserved for the camera at the back of the module. The render only shows us one camera but the size is good enough to accommodate a dual setup.

The front happens to be very interesting too. The front side of the phone exhibits no physical buttons below the screen. This means that ultimately the finger print sensor will be beneath the display. The display is rumored to be OLED as without that there will not be a finger print sensor at all.

