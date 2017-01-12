 
 

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 And Secondry Display

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 10:13am CST

 

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display
 

U Ultra smartphone is announced by HTC with a completely new Sense Companion assistant to have a personalized experience. But before establishing an understanding about the Sense Companion, let’s explore some amazing facts about U Ultra- which is surrounded by Sapphire glass, something that Apple tried executing but wasn’t successful (due to production hindrance).

HTC has completed work on its new flagship. What’s catchy here is that, the Sapphire will only be the part of the limited edition, launching end of this year. With respect to specifications, U Ultra will be seen as a LG V20 in a different packing by few as it exhibits a 5.7-inch QHD screen along with a minor secondary display.

The chipset incorporated is the Snapdragon 821, so all those expecting a Snapdragon 835, would have to wait more. Internal memory is 64GB/128GB which can be expanded using microSD and also feature 4GB RAM. U Ultra has borrowed the HTC 10 camera setup- a 12MP UltraPixel unit with 1.55µm pixels behind an f/1.8 lens with OIS.

This version is made of Sapphire crystal. The HTC10 incorporated a laser autofocus but the U Ultra includes phase detection. The front has a 16 MP shooter which clicks 4MP images for UltraPixel. What’s not impressive is its battery potential which is 3,000mAh for such a powerful display is definitely signifies a problem.

The 3.5mm jack is gone for good and is replaced by the Type-C USB port in U Ultra. But let’s not forget the personalized audio yield that adjusts in accordance with your eardrums. Latest design philosophy has been induced by U Ultra in the form of Liquid surface. It expresses a total constant metal unibody that is all-glassy on the outer. Sounds strange, but lets’ hope it gets the popularity. The U Ultra is expected to be out in markets soon. It will cost $749 in the US, the pre-bookings are open now, and the orders will start dispatching in mid-March.

