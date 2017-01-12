China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

On Thursday, domestic media announced that in 2016 around 720 people were detained by Govt. for damaging the environment.

Xinuah news agency (via Reuters) reported that Beijing refused 97 billion worth 11 projects last year because of environment. Beijing also filed 13, 127 cases last year that involved violation of environmental laws, and $21.8 million fine was charged, stated Shanghai Daily.

Out of all cases, 10, 184 were due to pollution from mobile emission sources and it included 8.7 million Yuan of fines, said Shanghai Daily. The paper also said that more than 10,000 vehicles were charged for heavy exhaust emissions.

Beijing and its surrounding areas were attacked by small breathable particles known as PM2.5 soared above 500 micrograms per cubic meter. Due to smog, several flights got cancelled and highways were also closed in northern China on New Year’s holiday.

The environmental minister of China said that, he felt guilty because people had to face such huge pollution.

Chen Jining, minister of environmental protection gave this statement at a press conference, late on Friday in Beijing, introducing China's efforts on air pollution prevention.

China people had to face smog that developed anxiety and health issues in people. This smog happened due to automobile emissions.

According to Chen, the smog particles were 31.3 percent in Beijing, 28 percent in Hangzhou, and 29.2 percent in Shanghai. These fine particles have 2.5 micrometers diameter according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Chen also said that 20 cities in China, including Beijing and Tianjin are declared emergency zones for smog, so the Govt. is making plans to improve the situation.

According to Chen, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei regions are under smog because of unclean energy and industrial mix that needs improvement. He also said that bad weather and inefficient heating in winter enhanced smog.

China is planning to control smog by eliminating unclean coal fiber boilers, and by strictly applying environmental laws.