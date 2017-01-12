 
 

Everything To Know About Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 11:00am CST

 

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event
Credit: Nintendo
 

Nintendo is officially unveiling the Nintendo Switch soon, and that means the end of what has seemed like months and months of waiting and speculation. Here is what you can expect to see and what you shouldn't expect:

What Is the Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is the latest console from Nintendo. It was partially unveiled late last year in a trailer for the game. The Switch combines a portable game with one that is stationary, streamlining what people love most about Nintendo products into one. So far we only know the smallest details, but we know that you can take the game on the go or play it at home like a traditional console. Hopefully, they will unveil more tonight.

When is the Nintendo Switch Event? Why is the Nintendo Switch Event So Late?

 The Nintendo Switch event airs on January 12, 2017, at 11 pm EST / 8 pm PST. That seems late for most people, but that is because it is being broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan. This means that the rest of the world will have an off-kilter timeline. People will either have to stay up late to watch the event or you will have to wait until the morning. We will have a full recap and everything broken down for you.

Where to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

You can watch the Nintendo Switch event on Nintendo's Twitch stream or on its YouTube channel for more interactive broadcasts. You can also visit the company's website to see it. Of course, there will be other websites that will stream the event as well.

What to Expect From Nintendo's Switch Event

 It is really hard to accurately predict just what we are going to get from a Nintendo event. They are almost notorious for creating really weird marketing schemes that leave us confused and laughing at the same time. Still, they've obviously turned over a new leaf (so far) with Switch. While we don't know what we will find out, we do have a few hopes:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Release Date: This is probably the most highly anticipated game that Nintendo has right now and from a marketing perspective, it would be a great Switch launch title to help drive hype.

Nintendo Switch Price: This has been the subject of many rumors lately, with almost everyone speculating that the Switch will cost about $250. Still, some people believe that they are trying to go in a more affordable direction, so we will have to wait.

Will there be a Mario Game on Nintendo Switch? While it seems like a given that a new Mario game will be developed for the Switch, there hasn't been one announced yet.

Wii U Games: What games will port over from the Wii U? Will they be different? We know that there will probably be a new version of Mario Kart 8 for the Switch. The question more goes to how this game will be different or whether there will be added content.

Third Party Support: What kind of third-party support will Nintendo have for Switch?There has been footage of Skyrim but no official confirmation from Nintendo or Bethesda about whether the game willl be on the console, which is weird. Still, there weren't many games from third parties for the Wii U.

Pokemon Game for Nintendo Switch: There have been rumors that Pokemon Star will come out for the Switch, but it remains unclear if that will happen.

In any case, for now you can prepare for pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch, which start on Friday. 

