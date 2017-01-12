Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Josef Mengele was a notorious Nazi physician who performed cruel experiments on many minorities including children during Hitler’s times. His province was the Auschwitz concentration camp during the course of WWII.

Today this monster is source of human experimentation himself. His skeleton remains as a medical aid for teaching the healing arts to students.

The doctor died in 1979 in Brazil while he was in exile. His remains serve to teach anatomy lessons and forensics to medical students at the Sao Paulo university.

The basic idea behind using Mengele’s remains to teach medical science came from the mind of a pathologist. Daniele Romero identified his skeleton way back in 1985 when it was unearthed.

It was confirmed that the bones belonged to Mengele after DNA testing in 1992. Mengele was a crafty person who had eluded capture by the allied forces for four decades after the war. The bones of this psychopathic entity had been in storage at the university for 30 years.

Mengele had been nicknamed in his times as “The Angel of Death”. He had sadistically done experiment upon experiment upon many Jews and other people imprisoned at the concentration camp.

Also of interest in Mengele’s bones are the forensic remains of his bouts with diseases that plagued him during his later years in exile. His pelvis is fractured on the left side. This apparently occurred during a motorcycle accident.

There is a tiny hole in the left cheekbone too. This may have been due to sinusitis. He also had several dental abscesses. While he was in exile he treated himself regarding these in a crude manner by using a razor blade.

While his remains are being studied by medical students, the evil legacy he has left behind is hardly tolerable. The man tortured so many for no reason other than their culture and faith.

One of the Holocaust survivors has said that he made her shower in hot water which affected her hair and skin. When the victim protested, the doctor said that he would kill her, according to ScienceAlert.

After the hot water shower, Mengele placed this poor woman in cold water which was double the torture. He pumped dyes into the eyes of kids and put innocent babies on a starvation regimen.

The crazy fellow even went the whole hog and sewed twins together in his mad plans. Thousands were sent to the gas chambers after they had been experimented upon by Mengele.