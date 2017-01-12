 
 

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used For Teaching Medical Students

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 11:03am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students
Getty Images
  • Bones of Nazi Physician used Today as a Teaching Aid in the Field of Medicine
 

The bones of a Nazi physician named Josef Mengele are being used today as a teaching aid in the field of medicine.

Josef Mengele was a notorious Nazi physician who performed cruel experiments on many minorities including children during Hitler’s times. His province was the Auschwitz concentration camp during the course of WWII.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Today this monster is source of human experimentation himself. His skeleton remains as a medical aid for teaching the healing arts to students. 

The doctor died in 1979 in Brazil while he was in exile. His remains serve to teach anatomy lessons and forensics to medical students at the Sao Paulo university.

The basic idea behind using Mengele’s remains to teach medical science came from the mind of a pathologist. Daniele Romero identified his skeleton way back in 1985 when it was unearthed.

It was confirmed that the bones belonged to Mengele after DNA testing in 1992. Mengele was a crafty person who had eluded capture by the allied forces for four decades after the war. The bones of this psychopathic entity had been in storage at the university for 30 years. 

Mengele had been nicknamed in his times as “The Angel of Death”. He had sadistically done experiment upon experiment upon many Jews and other people imprisoned at the concentration camp.

Also of interest in Mengele’s bones are the forensic remains of his bouts with diseases that plagued him during his later years in exile. His pelvis is fractured on the left side. This apparently occurred during a motorcycle accident.

There is a tiny hole in the left cheekbone too. This may have been due to sinusitis. He also had several dental abscesses. While he was in exile he treated himself regarding these in a crude manner by using a razor blade.  

While his remains are being studied by medical students, the evil legacy he has left behind is hardly tolerable. The man tortured so many for no reason other than their culture and faith.

One of the Holocaust survivors has said that he made her shower in hot water which affected her hair and skin. When the victim protested, the doctor said that he would kill her, according to ScienceAlert.

After the hot water shower, Mengele placed this poor woman in cold water which was double the torture. He pumped dyes into the eyes of kids and put innocent babies on a starvation regimen.

The crazy fellow even went the whole hog and sewed twins together in his mad plans. Thousands were sent to the gas chambers after they had been experimented upon by Mengele.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

38 minutes ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

1 hour ago

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

3 hours ago

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

6 hours ago

&quot;Lego City Undercover&quot; Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

"Lego City Undercover" Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

6 minutes ago

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

32 minutes ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

40 minutes ago

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

52 minutes ago

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event

Everything to Know about Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

1 hour ago

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

2 hours ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

2 hours ago

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

2 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

2 hours ago

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

3 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

38 minutes ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

1 hour ago

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

3 hours ago

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

&quot;Lego City Undercover&quot; Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

"Lego City Undercover" Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

6 minutes ago

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

32 minutes ago

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

38 minutes ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

40 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.