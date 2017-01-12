 
 

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 Ratio

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 11:10am CST | by , in Rumors | Technology News

 

LG display has finally proclaimed its new mobile display. It exhibits the 18:9 aspect ratio, which is a new and unique feature incorporated for the very first time in a smartphone display, with a resolution of 2880x1440 pixels. Dubbed QHD+, the LG G6 is expected to possess a 5.7” display with a slimmer and light weighted new panel, all the thanks to LG’s in-TOUCH technology.

This helps in fusing the display and touch panel altogether. According to LG, the thickness of QHD+ module is even below 1 mm, which explains that it is slim too. Bezels are lowered by 0.2mm which is approximately 20% on the top and on the left and right sides it’s reduced by almost 0.54mm that is 10%.

This is definitely going to put LG G6 on the upper hand as compared to the other brands. Taking in account the increased demand of the customers, LG Display has built the 18:9 aspect ratio displays, which will give enable them to experience a visual in 3D.

Last but not the least, the outdoor visibility featured has also been upgraded due to the rise in transmittance by 10%, keeping the power usage down by 30% at the same time, announced the LG Display. We can’t wait for the February to end as during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the LG G6 will be launched and tout 564ppi.

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

