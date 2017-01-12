Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung is looking forward to sale 60 million Galaxy S8 devices in a 12-month time after its launch. Now lets’ shed some light on the company’s mid-range and lower-end lines in the same regard.

A report leaked from the Samsung’s home state of South Korea reflects that the corporation not only intends to supply approximately 20 million Galaxy A handsets in 2017, but is also intending to reach the sale target of 100 million units for Galaxy J series which is its lower-end device.

This news is reported to have come from “an individual instructed on this affair”. Even if these are considered as the actual sales targets of Samsung, there are still doubts whether these would be achieved. But it’s fascinating to see Samsung so motivated to sell its non-flagship device line.

The Galaxy A (2017) series handsets which are water and dust resistant, launched last week, also comes with the AMOLED display along with fingerprint scanner. This is not it, it also comprises of a design language that is more like that of Galaxy S series.

Galaxy J phones are highly appreciated in the newly emerged markets like India and South America, claims today’s report.