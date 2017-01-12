"Lego City Undercover" Will Come To Nintendo Switch, Among Others

Lego City Undercover was one of the earliest exclusives for Wii U, and it looks like it will do that for the Nintendo Switch as well. Detective and Lego figure Chase McCain looks out for the bad guys and collects plastic bits in the beloved game. The new trailer highlights that:

In the trailer, McCain returns to Lego City as a hero, but he isn't there to bask in the attention. Instead, the evil Rex Fury has escaped from Albatross Island and only McCain can bring him down. Of course, he will need some help in the form of Chief Dunby, Frank Honey, and Natalia Kowalski.

Lego City Undercover, as you can guess from the name, has McCain wearing many different disguises and outfits to help him on his quest, including a miner, a fireman, and even a robber. These outfits help him make his way through the brick puzzle based city.

As for the Nintendo Switch version, it is unclear about how gameplay will be effected.

Lego City Undercover is available now on Wii U and will be out for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this spring. A 3DS game subtitled 'The Chase Begins' is also available.

For more information about the Nintendo Switch and tonight's event, please see our guide.

