 
 

"Lego City Undercover" Will Come To Nintendo Switch, Among Others

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 11:56am CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

&quot;Lego City Undercover&quot; Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others
Credit: Lego
 

Lego City Undercover was one of the earliest exclusives for Wii U, and it looks like it will do that for the Nintendo Switch as well. Detective and Lego figure Chase McCain looks out for the bad guys and collects plastic bits in the beloved game. The new trailer highlights that:

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

In the trailer, McCain returns to Lego City as a hero, but he isn't there to bask in the attention. Instead, the evil Rex Fury has escaped from Albatross Island and only McCain can bring him down. Of course, he will need some help in the form of Chief Dunby, Frank Honey, and Natalia Kowalski.

Lego City Undercover, as you can guess from the name, has McCain wearing many different disguises and outfits to help him on his quest, including a miner, a fireman, and even a robber. These outfits help him make his way through the brick puzzle based city.

As for the Nintendo Switch version, it is unclear about how gameplay will be effected.

Lego City Undercover is available now on Wii U and will be out for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this spring. A 3DS game subtitled 'The Chase Begins' is also available.

For more information about the Nintendo Switch and tonight's event, please see our guide.

You can also prepare for preordering the Nintendo Switch - see more here.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event

Everything to Know about Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

56 minutes ago

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

19 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

1 day ago, 3:06pm CST

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

2 days ago, 11:42am CST

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

26 minutes ago

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

31 minutes ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

34 minutes ago

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

45 minutes ago

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

53 minutes ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

1 hour ago

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

1 hour ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

2 hours ago

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

2 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

2 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Gaming

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event

Everything to Know about Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

56 minutes ago

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

19 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

1 day ago, 3:06pm CST

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

2 days ago, 11:42am CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

26 minutes ago

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

31 minutes ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

34 minutes ago

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.