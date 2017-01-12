 
 

Scientists Have Finally Classified Mysterious Cone-Shaped Sea Creatures

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 12:32pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 12 2017, 12:41pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists have Finally Classified the Mysterious Cone-Shaped Creatures
The artist's impression of hyolith. Credit: Credit: Artist: Danielle Dufault. © Royal Ontario Museum
 

The extinct hylothis are closely related to brachiopods, a group of marine animals with shells

About 175 years ago, small sea creatures with cone-shaped shells and long arms and tentacles were discovered by the paleontologists. The creatures, known as hyoliths, were so unusual that it was difficult to tell where they fit on the evolutionary tree.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The interesting thing is that these marine creatures have finally found their true identity. The now-extinct hyoliths existed about 530 million years ago during the Cambrian period and were among the first animals known to have evolved external skeletons.

For years, hyoliths were thought to belong to the same family as snails, squid and other mollusks. But new research suggests that they were indeed more closely related to brachiopods, a group of marine animals that have hard shells in the upper and lower parts. Brachiopods used to open their fronts for feeding and then close it for the protection of their inner parts of the body.

Though hyoliths were abundant and widely distributed across the world but their fossil record could not yield sufficient information about the creature, mainly because of the absence of soft tissue of the critter. Therefore, the taxology and ecology of this species was largely remained unsolved. 

In 2014, a team of Canadian scientists led by 20-year-old University of Toronto undergraduate student Joseph Moysiuk, have found a hyolith fossil in the renowned fossil-rich site Burgess Shale of British Columbia with extremely well-preserved soft tissues including the tentacle-bearing organ surrounding a central mouth.

The fossils of this particular kind of hyolith, the Haplophrentis enabled researchers to reconstruct the physical features of the animal and helped them establish its classification. Researchers found that hyoliths mouth's structure is very similar to brachiopods even though they belong to totally different branches.

“Our most important and surprising discovery is the hyolith feeding structure, which is a row of flexible tentacles extending away from the mouth, contained within the cavity between the lower conical shell and upper cap-like shell,” said Moysiuk. 

“Only one group of living animals - the brachiopods - has a comparable feeding structure enclosed by a pair of valves. This finding demonstrates that brachiopods, and not molluscs, are the closest surviving relatives of hyoliths.

Most of the hylothis remains have distinctive yet similar physical structures which prevented researchers to classify them before. However, the newly discovered fossil from Cambrian Burgess Shale in British Columbia provided a fresh perspective on the evolutionary history of hylothis.

“Burgess Shale fossils are exceptional because they show preservation of soft tissues which are not usually preserved in normal conditions,” said co-author Jean-Bernard Caron. “Our most recent field discoveries were key in finally cracking their story, around 175 years after the first description of a hyolith.”

The findings are important not only for studying the origin and early evolution of this specific animal living in the Cambrian period but it also adds to researchers understanding of the Cambrian Explosion, a short evolutionary period started around 542 million years ago when most major animal groups emerge in the fossil record.

Co-author Martin Smith at Durham University in the United Kingdom says. “Our study reiterates the importance of soft tissue preservation from Burgess Shale-type deposits in illuminating the evolutionary history of creatures about which we still know very little."

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

1 hour ago

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

1 hour ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

1 hour ago

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

3 hours ago

&quot;Lego City Undercover&quot; Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

"Lego City Undercover" Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

45 minutes ago

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

1 hour ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

1 hour ago

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

1 hour ago

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event

Everything to Know about Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

1 hour ago

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

2 hours ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

2 hours ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

3 hours ago

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

3 hours ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

3 hours ago

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

4 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

1 hour ago

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

1 hour ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

1 hour ago

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

&quot;Lego City Undercover&quot; Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

"Lego City Undercover" Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

45 minutes ago

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

1 hour ago

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

1 hour ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.