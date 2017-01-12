Woody Harrelson Officially Joins Han Solo Movie As Han's Mentor

The role of mentor befits the head of Woody Harrelson. After mentoring and saving Katniss and Peeta’s life in Hunger Games saga as Haymitch, Harrelson has signed on to play a mentor to another popular and equally rebellious young individual by the name of Han Solo.

Earlier this month, it was known that Woody was engaged to negotiate to become a part of the Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm has now confirmed that Woody Harrelson is onboard on the Han Solo project which is set to release in 2018.

No confirmations have yet been made about what character Woody might be playing but it is a sure guess that he will be playing the role of mentor for Han Solo.

The yet untitled project which is fondly called Young Han Solo is being directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller who are excited to work with Woody on the movie.

In a PR statement, they expressed that they couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody. They said that his ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique.

He is also very good at ping pong. Fans are speculating whether Woody’s character will be based on one of the Star Wars literary characters or one of the characters created in the canons.

Woody will be starring alongside Alden Ehrenreich who will be playing a younger version of Han Solo, Emilia Clarke who was recently confirmed in the lead role, and Donald Glover has been cast as a young Lando Calrissian. A young Chewbacca is also in the movie.

The movie is being produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, and Simon Emanuel, is scheduled for release in 2018.