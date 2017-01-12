Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

All hail the Dwarf of King’s Landing! Peter Dinklage has made us root for Tyrion Lannister since the first season of Game of Thrones. He has one of the biggest fan following among the show’s cast and his magnetic personality might be the reason that Marvel wants Dinklage on the next two Infinity Wars movies.

According to Variety, Marvel is currently talking to Dinklage to play a titular role in the Infinity Wars movies. As HBO rescheduled the shooting of the Game of Thrones upcoming seasons to a fall shoot instead of summer shoot and having already finished the shooting for seventh season, Dinklage’s schedule opened which Marvel hopes to have him for. Marvel plans on shooting the Infinity Wars movies back to back which will allow Peter Dinklage’s character to be featured in both movies.

He is one of the very few actors that have been cast for the upcoming Infinity Wars movies as many of the already established or confirmed characters are starring in the movie. The cast includes the original Avengers’ team including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johannsson, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany and Josh Brolin as the voice of Thanos.

Most recently, Zoe Saldana confirmed that she will be appearing in the Infinity Wars as her Guardians of the Galaxy character, Gamora. Tom Holland also confirmed that he will be appearing as Spider Man in Infinity Wars as well.

Marvel has confirmed that Inifinity Wars movies will definitely bring an end to some things as well as the start of some things new. It will mark the end of Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic projects.