The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start

As we are all preparing for the Nintendo Switch Presentation tonight at 11:00 pm ET, it is time to think about actually getting your hands on one. Though we won't know the details until the live streamed event, it is still generating excitement without even knowing the price, the launch games, or even the release date.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

A date we do know is the date that some lucky people will be able to pre-order their games. Tomorrow, Friday, January 13, 2017, will be the first day that a lucky few will be able to try out the hybrid console and pre-order it. The console will then tour around the country, allowing other big areas to do the same. It will start in New York, where it will stay until January 15, 2017.

According to the official Twitter of Nintendo New York, the preview will be the time to preorder the game as well. However, the way they worded it has created a sense of panic among fans - they used the dreaded words "while supplies last."

It is unclear whether they are only releasing a certain number in each city or whether it is going to be a problem for everyone. It does seem to indicate that the New York Nintendo store will know just how many units of its Switch that it will have. Still, given the problems that Nintendo had keeping the Nintendo NES in stock over the holiday, it shouldn't be shocking.

A short supply of the Nintendo Switch could be done for two reasons: Nintendo is purposely trying to limit supply to drive up hype because it worked so well for the Nintendo NES or it just hasn't been able to predict how many to manufacture. It is unlikely they don't have the capability to produce as many as they want.

It was previously reported that Nintendo will only be releasing about 2 million units worldwide, which is absolutely too low. If this is the truth, you might want to start thinking of ways to get your hands on one quickly, or you will be waiting.