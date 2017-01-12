 
 

The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 1:39pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 12 2017, 2:32pm CST, in News | Technology News

 

The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

As we are all preparing for the Nintendo Switch Presentation tonight at 11:00 pm ET, it is time to think about actually getting your hands on one. Though we won't know the details until the live streamed event, it is still generating excitement without even knowing the price, the launch games, or even the release date.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

A date we do know is the date that some lucky people will be able to pre-order their games. Tomorrow, Friday, January 13, 2017, will be the first day that a lucky few will be able to try out the hybrid console and pre-order it. The console will then tour around the country, allowing other big areas to do the same. It will start in New York, where it will stay until January 15, 2017. 

According to the official Twitter of Nintendo New York, the preview will be the time to preorder the game as well. However, the way they worded it has created a sense of  panic among fans - they used the dreaded words "while supplies last."

It is unclear whether they are only releasing a certain number in each city or whether it is going to be a problem for everyone. It does seem to indicate that the New York Nintendo store will know just how many units of its Switch that it will have. Still, given the problems that Nintendo had keeping the Nintendo NES in stock over the holiday, it shouldn't be shocking. 

A short supply of the Nintendo Switch could be done for two reasons: Nintendo is purposely trying to limit supply to drive up hype because it worked so well for the Nintendo NES or it just hasn't been able to predict how many to manufacture. It is unlikely they don't have the capability to produce as many as they want.

It was previously reported that Nintendo will only be releasing about 2 million units worldwide, which is absolutely too low. If this is the truth, you might want to start thinking of ways to get your hands on one quickly, or you will be waiting.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

3 hours ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

3 hours ago

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

3 hours ago

American Horror Story Renewed - What We Already Know

American Horror Story Renewed - What We Already Know

20 minutes ago

Watch Chips Official Trailer

Watch Chips Official Trailer

25 minutes ago

Crafoord Science Prize 2017 Given for Fundamental Discoveries in Immune Regulation

Crafoord Science Prize 2017 Given for Fundamental Discoveries in Immune Regulation

29 minutes ago

Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

1 hour ago

How Stress can Lead to Heart Disease

How Stress can Lead to Heart Disease

1 hour ago

Woody Harrelson Officially Joins Han Solo Movie as Han&#039;s Mentor

Woody Harrelson Officially Joins Han Solo Movie as Han's Mentor

1 hour ago

Facebook Working on Brain-Computer Interface for Mind Reading

Facebook Working on Brain-Computer Interface for Mind Reading

1 hour ago

Scientists have Finally Classified the Mysterious Cone-Shaped Creatures

Scientists have Finally Classified Mysterious Cone-Shaped Sea Creatures

2 hours ago

&quot;Lego City Undercover&quot; Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

"Lego City Undercover" Will Come to Nintendo Switch, Among Others

2 hours ago

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

Brazilian Vampire Bats Now Feeding on Humans

3 hours ago

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

3 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Technology News

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

Samsung To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

Samsung Intends To Sell Off 100 Million Galaxy J Phones And 20 Million Galaxy A Handsets In 2017

3 hours ago

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

3 hours ago

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

American Horror Story Renewed - What We Already Know

American Horror Story Renewed - What We Already Know

20 minutes ago

Watch Chips Official Trailer

Watch Chips Official Trailer

25 minutes ago

Crafoord Science Prize 2017 Given for Fundamental Discoveries in Immune Regulation

Crafoord Science Prize 2017 Given for Fundamental Discoveries in Immune Regulation

29 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.