 
 

Crafoord Science Prize 2017 Given For Fundamental Discoveries In Immune Regulation

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 2:03pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Crafoord Science Prize 2017 Given for Fundamental Discoveries in Immune Regulation
Illustration: Johan Jarnestad.
 

Japanese and Americans Won Crafoord Science Prize for Fundamental Discoveries in Immune Regulation

Three researchers from japan and America won Crafoord prize in Polyarthritis. The prize included 6 million Swedish krona. The reward research work included discoveries, like regulatory T cells that are known for protecting our immune system. T cells stop unwanted cells that destroy body tissues.

The discoveries are supposed to help in new treatment methods to cure autoimmune diseases, like MS, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Crafoord prize is awarded by The Royal Science Academy of Sciences, which decided to award 2017 prize in Polyarthritis to Shimon Sakaguchi from Osaka University, Japan, Fred Ramsdell from Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, San Francisco, CA, USA and Alexander Rudensky from  Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA.

Three winners got this award for their discovery of T Cells that can eliminate autoimmune diseases. The diseases occur when our immune system does not work well and cause damage in normal tissues. Autoimmune diseases include MS, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, which can cause premature death.

T cells monitor white blood cells that overreact and harm healthy body cells like those present in joints, brain and pancreas.

Though, researchers tried to discover the treatment in 1960 but they were not successful. But, Shimon Sakaguchi got successful in finding regulatory T cells. After few years, another scientist researched for same thing and found a gene linked to autoimmune disease in mice. He also found that same genes’ mutation FOXP3 may cause a congenital disease named IPEX. Both studies were then combined for further discoveries.

Alexander Rudensky, Shimon Sakaguchi and Fred Ramsdell each explained how the FOXP3 gene creates T cells that protect immune system. They call it regulatory T cells.

The research team is applying this result in clinical trials to find its authenticity. Doctors are very hopeful that this research would help in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

