 
 

American Horror Story Renewed - What We Already Know

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 2:12pm CST

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Today, it was announced that American Horror Story has been renewed through 2019 (seasons 7, 8, and 9), and we are already getting details about the seventh cycle of the anthology show. 

To start, we know that two very familiar names will be starring in the horror show: Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson and AHS favorite Evan Peters, per executive producer Ryan Murphy told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour.

He also revealed that the next cycle will be in modern times, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The questions came after he was asked whether they will keep the theme a secret like this did with Roanoke or reveal it like they have in other seasons.

“There are only three people in the world who know what [the new season is about],” executive producer Ryan Murphy teased on Thursday. “And that’s FX CEO John Landgraf, [studio executive] Dana Walden, and Sarah Paulson.” He was obviously excluding himself. “I don’t know [if we’ll keep it quiet]. Last year was successful. I don’t know if we’ll do it again. I think maybe we’ll release some of it earlier than we did. But I just started writing it, I haven’t even cast it yet — except for Sarah and Evan. It’s a modern-day story. That’s all I can say.”

Still, FX CEO Landgraf has said that he wants to keep everything mysterious. “It actually will be shrouded in super secrecy,” he said. “Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that.”

