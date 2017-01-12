 
 

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick To Play Female Santa Claus In Christmas Comedy

Posted: Jan 12 2017

 

Anna Kendrick being scoped by Disney to play the role of female Santa Claus in the new, original Christmas movie

Anna Kendrick is a star in her own respect. She can sing, she can dance, she can act, she can do all kinds of comedy and even voice animated characters. She has an established fan-base that makes her movies somewhat successful.

So it is no surprise that Disney wants to add Anna to their family and let her do an iconic role that will become a household favorite. Namely, one female Santa Claus character.

As reported by Variety, Anna is currently being approached by Disney to play the role of a female Santa Claus character in a Christmas comedy movie which would be a Disney original.

Already associated with girl power through her Pitch Perfect franchise, Anna is a perfect role model for women all ages and it is Disney’s step in taking a step forward in its feminist movement.

The Christmas comedy has been penned by Marc Lawrence who elaborated a little on the story saying that the running title of the movie is Nicole. Anna is anticipated to play Santa Claus’ daughter who will step in after her father retires from the job and her brother gets cold feet on Christmas Eve.

If the movie gets the thumbs up by Disney, it will also be directed by Lawrence. With Disney behind the project, Lawrence anticipates that with a star like Anna Kendrick, this could be his chance to enter the main stream cinema.

Anna’s latest project was alongside Justin Timberlake in the animated movie Trolls which is a shoo-in to be nominated big this awards season.

