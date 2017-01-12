Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

Wow! Selena Gomez sure seems to have found some love in an unexpected yet the most wonderful place. Selena was spotted hanging out with The Weeknd after a dinner date on Tuesday night outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Both the artists showed that the hanging out was not causal at all as Selena mostly had her shoulders around the Weeknd the whole time in some PDA.

The artists kissed at small intervals as well and seemed cosy with one another. Many fans and critics are quoting Selena’s own lyrics, “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” to define the whole scene.

The picture shot by TMZ sparked a rumor to which there reps were immediately asked to respond. The reps have confirmed that they are indeed an item and things are still very new. Selena just came out of recreational facility two months ago where she was seeking treatment for her Lupus condition.

Furthermore, Selena also posted Instagram story with her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie making many fans speculate that the former couple might be together once more. However, the recent development has put that wish out of question.

The Weeknd also broke up just two months ago from his former girlfriend Bella Hadid. The former couple said that they were still great friends but guess not because Bella unfollowed Selena on Instagram when the news of her dating The Weeknd came out.

Selena has turned the conversation to herself by posting a picture of her nude back while shooting which have the fans swooning over the star.

We will have to see where the wind blows with this new relationship.