Honda Recalls 772000 More Vehicles Over Faulty Takata Airbags

most famous air bag building company saw a number of law suits last year which lead to the recall of thousands of cars from all over the world because most of the car makers use Takata air bags in them.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The recalls haven’t subsided as more and more recalls are being made by a number of companies as soon as they receive a complaint from an esteemed client.

These air bags were deemed dangerous for the drivers and passengers riding a vehicles as they have the opportunity to injure the people seated in vehicles.

It has been seen that the faulty parts of the air bags by company can rapture during an incident and are broken into shrapnel that can injure the passengers of car.

Recently Honda recalled its vehicles for an up-gradation in the airbags which has increased the number of recalled cars by Honda in US by 772,000. It is the biggest recall ever made by any automaker in the United States ever.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a number of new reports were filed against the safety that is provided by these airbags. Thus the recall was initiated a few months back which has reached to a total of 42 million vehicles in the US alone, according to Engadget.

It was discovered in the laboratory conditions that Takata airbags tend to deteriorate under different environmental circumstances and can cause hot metal shrapnel upon explosion.

The system have reported a number of accidents which followed the issue that resulted in 11 death and more than 100 injuries till now. The recalled cars by Honda include Acura MDX, Acura RL 2005-12, Honda Accord 2006-11, Honda Civic 2007-12, Fit and Insight as well.