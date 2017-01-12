 
 

UCLA Study Finds Sushi Served In LA Restaurants Is Mislabeled

  • Sushi served in Los Angeles Eateries does not Match what is Written on the Menu
 

Researchers have found that sushi served in several Los Angeles eateries does not match what is written on the menu. The fraud is beyond the tolerance limits of the food authorities.

The next time you go for some sushi in one of LA’s eateries don’t even think of ordering halibut. That is because it will probably not be halibut. A novel study checked out the DNA profiles of fish on the menu of 26 LA restaurants.

The years of this study were from 2012 to 2015. Over 47% of the sushi dishes were not labeled correctly. This is a travesty. The only exception was tuna sushi which invariably was pure tuna fish. 

Salmon got mislabeled one in 10 times. From 43 orders of halibut and 32 orders of red snapper, DNA tests showed a different thing on the plate from what was written on the menu.

Even in grocery stores, the same mislabeling was commonplace. Such fraudulence ought to not to exist in the first place. What this means is that over half the items we buy are not what they are said to be on the packages they come in. 

While fish fraud is probably accidental, we cannot say if it is sometimes intentional as well. It all depends on the supply chain route from where things start in such cases.

While there had always been a feeling that some degree of mislabeling had been going on, it had never been suspected that it would be of such gargantuan proportions.

This is not just about getting the wrong end of the bargain, it also has to do with the wrong environmental regulations being applied to the wrong piece of fish. Can things get any more fishy!

The four year study showed that bluefin tuna was the only fish that was honestly served on the menus. Its advertisement had no hanky panky behind it. Virtually, all halibut and red snapper samples failed the DNA tests.

The halibut especially turned out to be flounder. Some studies had shown that fish fraud was on the decline. Yet this study shows the exact opposite to be the case. Seafood mislabeling had not shown any improvement over the years.

How can we make informed choices if we cannot trust what is written on the menu or label. For pregnant mothers or little kids, the consumption of fish with high mercury levels in them could prove very harmful.

This makes this fish fraud downright dangerous. It could play with the lives of people. Thus a stop ought to be put to all such mislabeling right away. 

This study appeared in the journal Conservation Biology.

