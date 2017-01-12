What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

Just because Nintendo found success with the Nintendo NES, that doesn't mean that the Nintendo Switch is going to be a hit.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Tonight, Nintendo is announcing all of the details about its latest console, the Nintendo Switch, and they have some big shoes to fill, success wise. While one might think that the hybrid status of the Nintendo Switch is enough to make is an easy sell, that might not be true. Now it is not only competing against other consoles, but it has to compete with other handhelds as well. This includes smartphones.

Nintendo only shipped 13 million units of the Nintendo Wii U, compared to 100 million units of the Nintendo Wii, so they definitely need a hit. The Nintendo NES and the Nintendo NES Mini were hits, but their price points weren't as high.

Going into the pre-sale season and release of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo finds itself on unstable footing and it needs to find a place to stand.

So how can Nintendo come out ahead with this one? Tonight, we will be able to watch their marketing strategy and get a general idea of what they are thinking.

When the Wii U was released, problems were obvious from the start. It didn't have third party support, there wasn't much innovation, and it just wasn't powerful enough. So has Nintendo learned?

Here are some things they need to make this one a success:

The Nintendo Switch HAS to Meet Customer Demand

Nintendo has a problem meeting customer demand, there is no way to deny that. The company had a lot of problems keeping the Nintendo NES in stock, though it was Christmas, so they kind of get a free pass.

Of course, scarcity could also help them.

Whatever the answer is, it is likely a thin line that they will have to walk.

Nintendo HAS to Address Power Problems

The Wii U had a tablet controller that looked like an iPad, but you couldn't move far away from the Console. Hopefully the Nintendo Switch will allow people to go a little further than that.

Since the Nintendo Switch is broken into two parts, a portable tablet and a docking station, Nintendo has to allow them to be separated.

Reports have conflicted as to whether a majority of the power comes from - the docking station or the tablet. One report says that the Switch runs at 40% of the clock-speed of the fully docked device. Others say that almost all of the power is in the handheld portion and the the docking station is a conduit of sorts to get the images on the television.

Hopefully, this will be addressed tonight.

Nintendo Switch HAS to Have an Internet Platform That Works

When it comes to internet, Nintendo always seems to put safety above user friendliness. This is important because the company is family friendly. Still, social gaming is important and more popular than ever, so Nintendo should try to find a way to bridge the gap.

Nintendo HAS to Add Third Party Apps

The Wii U failed because it didn't really have the best games for a console. Not because the games were bad, but that there just weren't enough. People like games from third party companies as well. For the Nintendo Switch to be a success, they have to get those companies to work on games for the Switch.

There are many, many things that Nintendo can do to bring customers back and keep customers engaged. Let's see what they have to say tonight.