Microsoft's Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

Microsoft debuted StaffHub today, a no-extra-cost Office 365 app that is meant to help staff workers get through their days using shift-schedule management, information sharing, and the ability to connect to other apps. It is available immediately to all Office 365 corporate licensees.

There are about 500 million staff workers worldwide whose jobs range from retail stores to factories. Their jobs typically lack their own desk or computer, but they are often allowed to have a smartphone. The new app will make it easy for them to get information, look at their schedules, and see notices. It could also help with communication.

It could also be a great way to have access to things like return policies, contracts, and other vital information.

StaffHub is currently available in 15 languages with plans for it to spread to more after some tweaks are made.

According to Geek Wire, "It’s available as part of the Office 365 K1, E1, E3 and E5 plans (including the “education” version of these plans). StaffHub runs on the web and under iOS and Android. Each individual using it must have an Office 365 account."