 
 

Microsoft's Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 5:36pm CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Microsoft&#039;s Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today
Photo Credit: Microsoft
 

Microsoft debuted StaffHub today, a no-extra-cost Office 365 app that is meant to help staff workers get through their days using shift-schedule management, information sharing, and the ability to connect to other apps. It is available immediately to all Office 365 corporate licensees.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

There are about 500 million staff workers worldwide whose jobs range from retail stores to factories. Their jobs typically lack their own desk or computer, but they are often allowed to have a smartphone. The new app will make it easy for them to get information, look at their schedules, and see notices. It could also help with communication.

It could also be a great way to have access to things like return policies, contracts, and other vital information.

StaffHub is currently available in 15 languages with plans for it to spread to more after some tweaks are made. 

According to Geek Wire, "It’s available as part of the Office 365 K1, E1, E3 and E5 plans (including the “education” version of these plans). StaffHub runs on the web and under iOS and Android. Each individual using it must have an Office 365 account."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

2 hours ago

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

12 hours ago

Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

12 hours ago

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

1 day ago, 10:47am CST

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

48 minutes ago

Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

1 hour ago

2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

1 hour ago

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

1 hour ago

2017 Jaguar E-Pace Spotted

2017 Jaguar E-Pace Spotted

1 hour ago

UCLA Study Finds Sushi Served in LA Restaurants is Mislabeled

UCLA Study Finds Sushi Served in LA Restaurants is Mislabeled

1 hour ago

Honda Recalls 772000 More Vehicles Over Faulty Takata Airbags

Honda Recalls 772000 More Vehicles Over Faulty Takata Airbags

1 hour ago

Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

Spotted: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Hugging and Kissing Each Other

1 hour ago

First Self-Driving Fully Electric Shuttle Hits Road in the US

First Self-Driving Fully Electric Shuttle Hits Road in the US

1 hour ago

Rare Couple: Snow Monkey Try to Mate with Deer

Rare Couple: Snow Monkey Try to Mate with Deer

2 hours ago

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in Christmas Comedy

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in Christmas Comedy

2 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Business News

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

2 hours ago

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

12 hours ago

Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

12 hours ago

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

1 day ago, 10:47am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

48 minutes ago

Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

1 hour ago

2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

1 hour ago

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.