Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

Drones are becoming more and more reliable to deliver things in an emergency, including medicines and other life-saving supplies. Many believe that this could save people who are stuck when road conditions are terrible or when they are in parts of the world that are under quarantine.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The problem is that drones are really expensive and can only travel a short distance. In fact, if they have to return, the distance is cut in half.

That led to some people asking the question: what happens if the drone doesn't have to return? What if drones were disposable?

DARPA, the United States military's experimental technology branch, has developed a drone made out of cardboard that can fly twice the distance of any other drone because it only goes one way.

“When transporting vaccines or other medical supplies, the more you can pack onto the drone, the more relief you can supply,” said Star Simpson, an aeronautics research engineer at Otherlab, the group that’s building the new paper drone.

According to Recode, the autonomous drone flies like a glider, meaning it doesn't have a motor. Instead, there are sensors and a small computer.

The project is funded through DARPA’s Inbound, Controlled, Air-Releasable, Unrecoverable Systems program, or ICARUS, which hopes to develop a “vanishing” aircraft that “can make precise deliveries of critical supplies and vaporize into thin air."

There are some problems, including the fact that they have to be launched from a moving aircraft like a plane. Still, it will be able to fly to the exact location that was programmed into it.