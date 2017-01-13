 
 

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls For More Research

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 2:57am CST

 

  • Marijuana may Aid in Pain Relief but Other Benefits are at Best Dubious
 

Scientists say that marijuana may aid in pain relief but the other benefits connected with it are at best of dubious value.

Marijuana is a wonderful drug when it comes to easing chronic pain. It may even help ward off your nausea. Yet the researchers are not sure of any other health benefits that may be attached to smoking marijuana joints.

Whether it is deleterious to overall health is also a moot point. The report on the matter oversaw 10,000 studied regarding the effects of marijuana. 

It is a proven fact that marijuana definitely provides some health benefits. Yet some of the wilder claims about it being a miracle drug are not correct.

The only problem is that currently it has no medical slot to fill and is a drug with a potential for abuse. Researchers also often do not manage to get their hands on quality marijuana that they could use in their experiments.

Still, over half of the states in the USA have legalized the soft drug. Marijuana, or cannabis as it is commonly called, is ideal for allaying chronic pain. Muscle spasms due to multiple sclerosis can be ameliorated thanks to marijuana. 

It also happens to be a salubrious drug to take when undergoing chemotherapy since it reduces any signs of nausea. Some proof exists concerning marijuana’s role in helping patients with sleep disturbances.

Sleep apnea and fibromyalgia are both partially treated with marijuana. Also the drug seems to improve appetite and reduce anxious thoughts. It is a palliative when it comes to PTSD symptoms.

Yet the role this drug plays in other diseases such as cancer, epileptic seizures, addictive illness, schizophrenia and Parkinsonian symptoms is limited. No hard evidence exists of any ameliorating effects of marijuana in this regard. 

Then there is the negative side of the equation. Some say that marijuana increases the likelihood of contracting anxiety, schizophrenia and depression. It’s a mixed bag of benefits and liabilities this drug delivers per dosage.

It may actually be that those people who have these mental issues are the ones who turn to marijuana in the first place. While marijuana doesn’t cause lung and neck cancer, excess smoking of the drug can cause respiratory illnesses.

Smoking it while pregnant may harm the baby that is subsequently born. There is also the issue of becoming dependent upon the drug for life. There currently exist loopholes in the process and with further research we will be better able to gauge the pros and cons of marijuana usage.

