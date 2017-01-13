 
 

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers Are Perfect For VR

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 3:26am CST | by , Updated: Jan 13 2017, 3:32am CST, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR
 

The small Joy-Con controllers are the best video game controllers and they would be awesome for VR.

My first reaction to the Nintendo Switch controllers was "man are they small. You need small hands to use these." Now after watching the Nintendo Switch presentation, I'm totally sold on these new Nintendo controllers. Nintendo really excelled and took video game controllers to the next level. 

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The Nintendo Switch controllers are like tiny Wii controllers, but with much more functionality. The Joy-Con controllers are so small that they disappear in the gamers hands when using them for games with motion controls like the new boxing game Arms. 

Equipped with accelerometer, gyroscope and the new HD rumble, the Joy-Con provide immersive motion gaming and haptic feedback. Nintendo says that games can feel ice cubes dropping in a glass as well as water poured into the glass with the new HD rumble.

There are two buttons on the top that are operated with the thumb when held like a grip. Holding them with two hands converts the Joy-Con into a conventional video game controller. Combining both Joy-Con controller on the grip or on the Switch itself make one big full featured video game controller.

The Joy-Con controllers feature besides the standard buttons two joysticks. Additionally Nintendo integrated a camera in one of the Joy-Con controllers. This infra-red camera can determine the shapes and distance of objects. It is not clear yet what this camera will be used for in games.

The square button can be used to capture screenshots and later game play video. Also present is an NFC chip for Amiibo. The Joy Con strap accessory makes the controllers bigger and secures them to the wrist of gamers. The shoulder buttons are more accessible with the strap, making it ideal for motion game.

Joy-Con

Nintendo really set a new standard on versatility of a video game controller. While the Joy-Con is completely new, they appear instantly intuitive. The Joy-Con controllers would be great for virtual reality, but Nintendo sticks to making consoles that are mediocre when it comes to graphics and processing power. The graphics quality of the presented Switch games is awful, but Nintendo fans are used that.

The Nintendo Switch only shines through its controllers and the games. The new Super Mario Odyssey and the new Zelda game look fun to play. The introduction of the Xbox Scorpio and the upcoming heavy push of VR by Microsoft will make the Nintendo Switch a side show in the living room. 

Another trait of Nintendo is supply shortage of new consoles. Nintendo fans should pre-order the $299.99 Nintendo Switch now if they want to own one before summer. 

A set of additional Joy-Con controllers sells for $79.99. Some say that is expensive, but really isn't considering that the Joy-Con are the best and most versatile video game controllers on the market. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

4 hours ago

Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

10 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start

The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start

14 hours ago, 1:39pm CST

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

15 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

1 hour ago

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

1 hour ago

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls for More Research

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls for More Research

1 hour ago

Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

NAIAS 2017 Best Carsnv

2 hours ago

Microsoft&#039;s Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

Microsoft's Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

10 hours ago, 5:36pm CST

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

11 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

12 hours ago, 4:09pm CST

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

12 hours ago, 4:09pm CST

2017 Jaguar E-Pace Spotted

2017 Jaguar E-Pace Spotted

12 hours ago, 4:06pm CST

UCLA Study Finds Sushi Served in LA Restaurants is Mislabeled

UCLA Study Finds Sushi Served in LA Restaurants is Mislabeled

12 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Honda Recalls 772000 More Vehicles Over Faulty Takata Airbags

Honda Recalls 772000 More Vehicles Over Faulty Takata Airbags

12 hours ago, 3:54pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Technology News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

4 hours ago

Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

10 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start

The Nintendo Switch Will Have Limited Supplies To Start

14 hours ago, 1:39pm CST

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

15 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

47 minutes ago

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

1 hour ago

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

1 hour ago

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls for More Research

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls for More Research

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.