Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

My first reaction to the Nintendo Switch controllers was "man are they small. You need small hands to use these." Now after watching the Nintendo Switch presentation, I'm totally sold on these new Nintendo controllers. Nintendo really excelled and took video game controllers to the next level.

The Nintendo Switch controllers are like tiny Wii controllers, but with much more functionality. The Joy-Con controllers are so small that they disappear in the gamers hands when using them for games with motion controls like the new boxing game Arms.

Equipped with accelerometer, gyroscope and the new HD rumble, the Joy-Con provide immersive motion gaming and haptic feedback. Nintendo says that games can feel ice cubes dropping in a glass as well as water poured into the glass with the new HD rumble.

There are two buttons on the top that are operated with the thumb when held like a grip. Holding them with two hands converts the Joy-Con into a conventional video game controller. Combining both Joy-Con controller on the grip or on the Switch itself make one big full featured video game controller.

The Joy-Con controllers feature besides the standard buttons two joysticks. Additionally Nintendo integrated a camera in one of the Joy-Con controllers. This infra-red camera can determine the shapes and distance of objects. It is not clear yet what this camera will be used for in games.

The square button can be used to capture screenshots and later game play video. Also present is an NFC chip for Amiibo. The Joy Con strap accessory makes the controllers bigger and secures them to the wrist of gamers. The shoulder buttons are more accessible with the strap, making it ideal for motion game.

Nintendo really set a new standard on versatility of a video game controller. While the Joy-Con is completely new, they appear instantly intuitive. The Joy-Con controllers would be great for virtual reality, but Nintendo sticks to making consoles that are mediocre when it comes to graphics and processing power. The graphics quality of the presented Switch games is awful, but Nintendo fans are used that.

The Nintendo Switch only shines through its controllers and the games. The new Super Mario Odyssey and the new Zelda game look fun to play. The introduction of the Xbox Scorpio and the upcoming heavy push of VR by Microsoft will make the Nintendo Switch a side show in the living room.

Another trait of Nintendo is supply shortage of new consoles. Nintendo fans should pre-order the $299.99 Nintendo Switch now if they want to own one before summer.

A set of additional Joy-Con controllers sells for $79.99. Some say that is expensive, but really isn't considering that the Joy-Con are the best and most versatile video game controllers on the market.