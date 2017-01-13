 
 

Amazon To Add 100,000 New Full-time Jobs Over Next Year And A Half

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 5:14am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Amazon to add 100,000 new full-time jobs over next year and a half
 

Need a job? Amazon is adding a hundred thousand new workers to it's rolls

Amazon has announced that it will be adding a huge number of new jobs to its rolls in the coming 18 months. Over that 18 month time span Amazon has announced that it will be adding 100,000 new full-time jobs in the US. All of these full-time jobs will have full benefit packages and will be available for people across the country with all types of experience, education, and skill levels.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Amazon says that the positions will be for all education, experience, and skill levels from engineers and software developers to entry-level workers and those wanting on-the-job training. Many of the new jobs will be inside Amazon's fulfillment centers announced over the last few months. These new centers are being constructed in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey, and other states.

In addition to these new positions, Amazon says that its Marketplace and Amazon Flex will allow hundreds of thousands of additional people to go to work with their own businesses, work part-time, or set their own schedule. People who work at Amazon will get some cool benefits too, Amazon runs a career choice program that trains workers for in-demand jobs at Amazon and outside the company. The program pays 95% of tuition for courses in certain job field even if those careers aren't at amazon once the worker finishes a degree.

Amazon Flex is a program that allows people to earn up to $25 an hour delivering packages in their own car on their own schedule. Those opportunities are only in a few select areas right now. "Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley—they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO. "We plan to add another 100,000 new Amazonians across the company over the next 18 months as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

30 minutes ago

Microsoft&#039;s Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

Microsoft's Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

12 hours ago, 5:36pm CST

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

14 hours ago, 3:17pm CST

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

1 day ago, 5:04am CST

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

12 minutes ago

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

44 minutes ago

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

1 hour ago

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

2 hours ago

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

3 hours ago

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls for More Research

Marijuana Health Effects: Report Calls for More Research

3 hours ago

Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

NAIAS 2017 Best Carsnv

4 hours ago

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

5 hours ago

Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

Cardboard Airplane Drone Doubles Traditional Drone Distance

11 hours ago

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom

13 hours ago, 4:48pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Business News

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

30 minutes ago

Microsoft&#039;s Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

Microsoft's Newest Project, StaffHub, Released Today

12 hours ago, 5:36pm CST

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

Men Monitoring Illegal Activity Online Sue Microsoft for PTSD Treatment

14 hours ago, 3:17pm CST

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

1 day ago, 5:04am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

12 minutes ago

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

30 minutes ago

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

44 minutes ago

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.