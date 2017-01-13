Amazon to add 100,000 new full-time jobs over next year and a half

Amazon has announced that it will be adding a huge number of new jobs to its rolls in the coming 18 months. Over that 18 month time span Amazon has announced that it will be adding 100,000 new full-time jobs in the US. All of these full-time jobs will have full benefit packages and will be available for people across the country with all types of experience, education, and skill levels.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Amazon says that the positions will be for all education, experience, and skill levels from engineers and software developers to entry-level workers and those wanting on-the-job training. Many of the new jobs will be inside Amazon's fulfillment centers announced over the last few months. These new centers are being constructed in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey, and other states.

In addition to these new positions, Amazon says that its Marketplace and Amazon Flex will allow hundreds of thousands of additional people to go to work with their own businesses, work part-time, or set their own schedule. People who work at Amazon will get some cool benefits too, Amazon runs a career choice program that trains workers for in-demand jobs at Amazon and outside the company. The program pays 95% of tuition for courses in certain job field even if those careers aren't at amazon once the worker finishes a degree.

Amazon Flex is a program that allows people to earn up to $25 an hour delivering packages in their own car on their own schedule. Those opportunities are only in a few select areas right now. "Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley—they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO. "We plan to add another 100,000 new Amazonians across the company over the next 18 months as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."