 
 

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates Will Cost Drivers About $120 To Drive From LA To NYC

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 5:30am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Supercharging may not be all you want for free anymore, but it's still cheaper than gas

I would assume that Tesla owners who thought that they would be getting free Supercharging for life only to find out later that there would be a charge aren't too happy right now. Tesla announced a while back that buyers of its cars ordered after January 15, 2017 would only get enough Supercharging credits to power their cars for about 1,000 miles of driving.

Tesla says that its research found that was about as much Supercharging as the average customer used annually. That 1,000 miles is actually 400 kWh of free charging. Tesla says that with those free credits, most Tesla owners will still be receiving free Supercharging. Once they get over that free amount, they will be charged a "small fee" exactly what that small fee is Tesla hasn't stated.

As close as we have to a cost for Supercharging after free credits are some numbers that Tesla had thrown out. The company says that drivers who have to pay for Supercharging will drop about $15 for a trip from LA to San Francisco. Driving from LA to NYC will cost Tesla owners about $120. In Europe, a trip from Paris to Rome would cost about €60.

In North America, pricing is fixed within each state or province. Overseas pricing is fixed within each country for Supercharging. Tesla says no matter what region you are in, Supercharging is still cheaper than gas.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

