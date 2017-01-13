 
 

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled Due To Fire Risk

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 5:44am CST

 

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk
 

Boosted skateboards have lithium ion batteries that can overheat and pose fire risk

There have been all sorts of recalls going back for many years that have to due with poorly made lithium-ion battery packs that can overheat, smoke, and catch fire. A new recall has been forced due to a potential fire hazard with another device using a lithium-ion battery and this time it's the Boosted Electric Skateboard.

This product has been recalled because the battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard. The company will replace the battery pack for owners of the skateboards at no cost. The recall covers the 2nd Generation Boosted Dual+ skateboards that have lithium ion battery packs. Boosted is printed on the wooden skateboards.

On the bottom of the boards are white stickers with serial numbers. The recall covers S2634 through S2644. The battery packs for the affected boards have model number B2SR and "Boosted Lithium" printed on the battery pack. The recalled battery packs also have an orange power button.

Boosted says that it has had two reports of the battery packs overheating and smoking, but no injuries have been reported. Boosted wants owners to stop using the skateboards immediately and return the battery pack for a replacement. The skateboard was sold at boostedboards.com from September 2016 through November 2016 fr aroudn $1,500.

