 
 

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 6:01am CST

 

Lexus has no intentions of producing this yacht, but it sure is sexy

Normally when we are talking about a new Lexus concept vehicle, it's a car or SUV meant to cruise the roads. This time out we are looking at a new concept product from Lexus and this one is a yacht meant to plow through the waves. The concept yacht is powered by a pair of Lexus V8 engines.

Lexus is clear that this yacht is a one of a kind concept product and that it has no intention to produce the yacht. The yacht was built by the Marquis-Carver Yacht Group in Pulaski, Wisconsin. It was entirely engineered and manufactured in-house. The hull is hand-laid composite material. The upper deck and outer hull are seamlessly blended around the inner structure. Construction is with composite and polyurethane epoxy resin mixed with hand-laid carbon fiber cloth.

The material is technically called carbon-fiber reinforced plastic or CFRP and it is used in aircraft and racing cars. Using the special construction materials, the yacht shaves nearly 2,200 pounds compared to a similar traditional yacht. The hull underwater is designed to reduce drag and improved handling.

Power comes from a pair of 5.0L V8 Lexus engines form the Lexus RC F coupe each making 440hp. The yacht can reach speeds up to 49mph and uses hydraulically powered inboard-outboard stern-drives. Inside the boat has an entertainment center with TV, WiFi, and a Mark Levinson Reference digital amp. A sofa and table are also inside the hull.

