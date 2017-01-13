Rare Ruby Seadragon First Time Spotted in the Wild

Researchers hoped to capture footage of the third species of seadragon known as the Ruby Seadragon. They got their wish fulfilled recently. A scientific expedition was led off the coast of Australia and brand new footage of Ruby Seadragons was obtained.

The researchers spent many days and nights in the search mission with small remote operated vehicles. The waters they entered were 50 meters below the surface.

They were successful in their endeavors. The first view of Ruby Seadragons which are actually a type of fish took them by surprise. It was indeed an exciting moment.

They looked on as two Ruby Seadragons interacted with each other for the time span of half an hour. Novel facts concerning their shape, environment and activities were discovered by the researchers.

"It was really quite an amazing moment," said Scripps graduate student Stiller, a coauthor of the new study published in the Jan. 13 issue of the journal Marine Biodiversity Records.

"It never occurred to me that a seadragon could lack appendages because they are characterized by their beautiful camouflage leaves."

This sighting of the Ruby Seadragons shows that they do not have any leaf-like extra bits. These had been considered by scientists to be a definite part of the anatomy of all seadragons. Yet now thanks to the research, we know better.

The two known species, that is the Common and Leafy Seadragons, do happen to have appendages. However, the Ruby Seadragons do not have any appendages.

The Common and Leafy Seadragons use their appendages to hide among the seaweed and kelp gardens they inhabit in the deep blue sea.

In 2016, the Ruby Seadragon was misidentified as a species that lived a century ago. Yet now we know that it is a distinct species. A 3D model of the Ruby Seadragon was constructed by the experts recently too. This used CT scan facilities and over 5000 X-ray slices.

This was when the absence of appendages appeared to be for real to the observers. Still the researchers were not so sure. They believed that the appendages had been torn off at some point.

It was only after viewing the latest footage of Ruby Seadragons that the experts came to the final conclusion that these species lack any appendages. Observation in the wild is the real thing and it clears up a great many confusing details.

It was a truly exhilarating moment when the researchers came face to face with the Ruby Seadragons. Another shocking detail came to light when it was discovered that the Ruby Seadragon had a prehensile tail rather in the same manner as the sea horse.

It may use this curled tail to hold on to objects in the marine environment. The Ruby Seadragon probably lost all its appendages due to evolutionary pressures. Its red hue acted as a camouflage device.