Posted: Jan 13 2017, 7:42am CST

 

American Horror Story Renewed For Two More Seasons
American Horror Story renewed for two more season through 2019 and the creators are not giving anything up about what the next seasons will be about

American Horror Story: Roanoke was perhaps that most different and surprisingly successful season for American Horror Story. Everyone loved the utterly confusing story of the show and it was a modern day horror ode which put the premise of the story in the modern day genre of live broadcast of events. 

Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have to be given a lot of credit for creating a hype around the sixth season with awkward hints, misleading array of promos and a somewhat confusing season itself.

Some of the fan-favorite AHS regulars’ roles were so short lived that the AHS fans were left wanting more. This was not the end though. 

FX has recently announced that they have renewed the show for two more season all the way through to 2019. The seventh season which was already renewed was discussed by CEO John Landgraf and series co-creator Ryan Murphy at the FX's Television Critics Association winter press session.

They confirmed that two show regulars and fan favorite actors, Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson have been confirmed to appear in the seventh season of the show. 

Murphy said that the premise of the seventh season will be based on a modern day theme. He said that he had just yet began to write the story and he could not say anything about the story of the show.

Landgraf said that they will be keeping the seventh season in super secrecy this time around. He added that Murphy "has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that."

