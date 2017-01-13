James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

James Corden has become a household name in the past two years, partly thanks to his CBS talk show; The Late Late Show with James Corden. James has initiated some of the best segments on his show which include Mic Drop, Carpool Karaoke and most recently ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’. James has also hosted the Tony Awards in 2016. Suffice to say that James is a hot commodity right now.

On top of all that, the news is just in that James has signed on to play a supporting role in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight movie. The all-female version of the Steven Soderbergh-directed caper trilogy that came out 17 years ago featuring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac and many more. Soderbergh is also onboard with the production of the female driven Ocean’s Eight led by Sandra Bullock.

The movie features a similar, all female heit/con group that assemble to carry out a con when Sandra’s character Ocean is paroled out of jail. Till now, only the female cast of the movie had been confirmed.

James’ casting is the first confirmed male character in the movie. James is set to play an insurance investigator who gets suspicious of the group and starts to look into them, according to Deadline. Another confirmation for James this year is his stint as the host at this year’s Grammy Awards

The movie already has a great line-up including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and rapper Awkwafina.

There are already some coverage of the behind the scenes pictures of the cast as they shoot for the movie. The movie is set to release in June 8, 2018.