 
 

Alien Moon Explored By Huygens

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 8:58am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens
NASA Video
 

Huygens explored Saturn’s largest moon Titan’s surface

Saucer shaped spacecraft landed after two and half hour on a plain surrounded by water ice. Temperature in that area was several hundreds of degrees below the standard freezing level. The alien probe worked hard to gather data and images about the environment.  In just few minutes the mother ship would go below the surrounding horizon, breaking the link with its home.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The whole event looked like a science fiction that happened 12 years before on the surface of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. The probe builder aliens were humans and the probe named Huygens landed successfully.

ESA, European Space Agency’s project Huygens worked as a companion to NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and together they traveled to Titan. Huygens got separated on Dec 20, 2004 to stay for 20 days for its future journey to titan.

The probe studied Titan’s surface, taking its sample in the form of several images while descending, and revealed bright lands of drainage channels and ravines. The probe landed on a dark area, resembling dry lake surface.

Now Huygens probis located on Titans frigid surface, but its companion Cassini continued its journeys to explore the planet. Now Cassini will end its journey on September 15 after plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere.

The best part of Huygens mission was its landing that was the first ever soft landing on Titan. The event changed the thoughts of mission team due to the ocean world, stated Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California

The Huygens images were incredible, showing drainage channels and liquid surface on Titan, and they became Rosetta stone that helped the team explore titan, said Carolyn Porco, Cassini imaging team lead at Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado.

Huygens motivated the spacecraft team for more exploration, because Titan is covered with beautiful landscape, mimicking earth’s landscape, said Alex Hayes, a Cassini scientist at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York.

The study helped scientists understand Titan’s chemistry as early earth, stated Jim Green, director of planetary science at NASA Headquarters, Washington

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

46 minutes ago

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

1 hour ago

Rare Ruby Seadragon First Time Spotted in the Wild

Rare Ruby Seadragon First Time Spotted in the Wild

1 hour ago

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

42 minutes ago

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

59 minutes ago

American Horror Story Renewed For Two More Seasons

American Horror Story Renewed For Two More Seasons

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

1 hour ago

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

2 hours ago

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

3 hours ago

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

3 hours ago

Amazon to add 100,000 new full-time jobs over next year and a half

Amazon to add 100,000 new full-time jobs over next year and a half

3 hours ago

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

5 hours ago

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

Who Do Killer Whales Go Through Menopause?

5 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

46 minutes ago

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

1 hour ago

Rare Ruby Seadragon First Time Spotted in the Wild

Rare Ruby Seadragon First Time Spotted in the Wild

1 hour ago

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

Machine Learning can Disambiguate Namesakes

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

42 minutes ago

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

46 minutes ago

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

59 minutes ago

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.