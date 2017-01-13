Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

Saucer shaped spacecraft landed after two and half hour on a plain surrounded by water ice. Temperature in that area was several hundreds of degrees below the standard freezing level. The alien probe worked hard to gather data and images about the environment. In just few minutes the mother ship would go below the surrounding horizon, breaking the link with its home.

The whole event looked like a science fiction that happened 12 years before on the surface of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. The probe builder aliens were humans and the probe named Huygens landed successfully.

ESA, European Space Agency’s project Huygens worked as a companion to NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and together they traveled to Titan. Huygens got separated on Dec 20, 2004 to stay for 20 days for its future journey to titan.

The probe studied Titan’s surface, taking its sample in the form of several images while descending, and revealed bright lands of drainage channels and ravines. The probe landed on a dark area, resembling dry lake surface.

Now Huygens probis located on Titans frigid surface, but its companion Cassini continued its journeys to explore the planet. Now Cassini will end its journey on September 15 after plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere.

The best part of Huygens mission was its landing that was the first ever soft landing on Titan. The event changed the thoughts of mission team due to the ocean world, stated Linda Spilker, Cassini project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California

The Huygens images were incredible, showing drainage channels and liquid surface on Titan, and they became Rosetta stone that helped the team explore titan, said Carolyn Porco, Cassini imaging team lead at Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado.

Huygens motivated the spacecraft team for more exploration, because Titan is covered with beautiful landscape, mimicking earth’s landscape, said Alex Hayes, a Cassini scientist at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York.

The study helped scientists understand Titan’s chemistry as early earth, stated Jim Green, director of planetary science at NASA Headquarters, Washington