Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character are Returning

Deadpool is one of the most surprising hit perhaps of all time. Made without a lot of support and with effort from three men in general, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Deapool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

The superhit movie was already a shoo-in to have a sequel and Wernick and Rhett revealed that they are currently working on the script for the sequel movie.

Talking to Collider, the writers revealed that the other characters who played an integral part in making Deadpool a success will be returning. Among them are the two X-Men members, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Both of these characters, although not a central cast, surely served their purpose in balancing out the movie. Colossus can be perceived as Deadpool’s morality as he constantly tried to persuade him to join the X-Men and use his powers for the good of mankind.

He even tried to make him rethink killing Ajax/ Francis and threw up when Deadpool shot him. Negasonic Teenage Warhead represented the sarcastic side of Deadpool’s upbeat humor and provided the perfect balance for his character to be put down in a subtle manner.

Both of these characters were part of making some scenes of the movie iconic so Wernick and Rhett plan on making them appear in the sequel as well. They did not reveal how they will fit into the new plot. They just said that the characters will make an appearance.

The third character who was confirmed to appear in Deadpool 2 is the high-five receiving cab driver, Dopinder. Representing the roles of innocence and of a student to Deadpool, Dopinder’s cab was kind of a Deadpool mobile which had some iconic moments of its own.

Fans are excited to learn that Dopinder will also be returning for the sequel. As of yet, no details regarding the plot of the movie have been released as the script is under development.