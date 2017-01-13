 
 

Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character Are Returning

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 9:48am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character are Returning
  • Three Supporting Character Confirmed to Return in Deadpool Sequel
 

Writers confirm that three original supporting actors from the first Deadpool movie will reprise their roles in the sequel

Deadpool is one of the most surprising hit perhaps of all time. Made without a lot of support and with effort from three men in general, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Deapool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The superhit movie was already a shoo-in to have a sequel and Wernick and Rhett revealed that they are currently working on the script for the sequel movie.

Talking to Collider, the writers revealed that the other characters who played an integral part in making Deadpool a success will be returning. Among them are the two X-Men members, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Both of these characters, although not a central cast, surely served their purpose in balancing out the movie. Colossus can be perceived as Deadpool’s morality as he constantly tried to persuade him to join the X-Men and use his powers for the good of mankind.

He even tried to make him rethink killing Ajax/ Francis and threw up when Deadpool shot him. Negasonic Teenage Warhead represented the sarcastic side of Deadpool’s upbeat humor and provided the perfect balance for his character to be put down in a subtle manner.

Both of these characters were part of making some scenes of the movie iconic so Wernick and Rhett plan on making them appear in the sequel as well. They did not reveal how they will fit into the new plot. They just said that the characters will make an appearance.

The third character who was confirmed to appear in Deadpool 2 is the high-five receiving cab driver, Dopinder. Representing the roles of innocence and of a student to Deadpool, Dopinder’s cab was kind of a Deadpool mobile which had some iconic moments of its own.

Fans are excited to learn that Dopinder will also be returning for the sequel. As of yet, no details regarding the plot of the movie have been released as the script is under development.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

1 hour ago

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in Christmas Comedy

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in Christmas Comedy

18 hours ago, 3:00pm CST

Watch Chips Official Trailer

Watch Chips Official Trailer

19 hours ago, 2:07pm CST

Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

20 hours ago, 1:17pm CST

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

50 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

1 hour ago

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

1 hour ago

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

Scientists Activate Predatory Killer Instinct in Mice Using Lasers

1 hour ago

American Horror Story Renewed For Two More Seasons

American Horror Story Renewed For Two More Seasons

2 hours ago

Rare Ruby Seadragon First Time Spotted in the Wild

Watch First Video of Mysterious Ruby Seadragon

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Pre-order launched at GameStop

2 hours ago

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Uses RC F V8 Engines

3 hours ago

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

4 hours ago

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

Tesla Says New Supercharger Rates will Cost Drivers About $120 to drive from LA to NYC

4 hours ago

Amazon to add 100,000 new full-time jobs over next year and a half

Amazon to add 100,000 new full-time jobs over next year and a half

4 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Movie News

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

1 hour ago

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in Christmas Comedy

Disney Eyeing Anna Kendrick to Play Female Santa Claus in Christmas Comedy

18 hours ago, 3:00pm CST

Watch Chips Official Trailer

Watch Chips Official Trailer

19 hours ago, 2:07pm CST

Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

Peter Dinklage in Talks to Play Key Role in Avengers: Infinity War

20 hours ago, 1:17pm CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

50 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

1 hour ago

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

1 hour ago

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

James Corden Joins Cast of Ocean’s Eight

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.