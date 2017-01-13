 
 

Planet Nine May Be A Rogue Planet

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 9:56am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Planet Nine may be a Rogue Planet
An artist's conception of Planet Nine. Credit: Caltech/R. Hurt (IPAC)
 

Computer simulations shows existence of rogue, nine planet in the outer surface of solar system

New research revealed planet nine’s existence as rogue. The space research team included James Vesper and Paul Mason with New Mexico State University who presented research results at 2016s American Astronomical Science.

Another team discovered planet nine two years back when the team saw the impact of gravitation on solar system’s outer orbits. After that other researchers also noticed this influence that was ten times the earth’s size.

The previous research also found that if planet nine exists, then it would be at a distance of 1000AU around the sun, whereas the earth resides at 1 AU, according to Phys.org.

The research team used 156 computer simulations that were designed to detect the impact of this planet on solar system, if it was from a rogue planet close to the sun due to gravitational pull.

Rogue planets either exist outside the solar system, or in some other stars’ system, but escaped somehow, travelling alone into space.

The computer simulation showed that rogue planet entered the solar system, and left 60 percent of the time. The rogue planet stayed in the orbit for 40 percent of the time as it got captured. Research showed that if rogue is captured it could orbit the sun. Though, planet nine is huge than Neptune, but it never harmed our solar system.

The scientists claim that they will soon confirm planet nine, perhaps till next year. But, so far they think that planet nine is a rogue planet that got captured by solar system’s outer surface. Rogue like Jupiter mass highly influence the architecture of planetary system.

Scientists think that, such planets may be more in galaxy then we think. Like huge number of stars they create dark matter in the galaxy due to circum binary formation of the planet.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

