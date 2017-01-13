EU Proposes Legal Status and Kill Switch for Robots

The future comes soon enough. With such futuristic trends as the lending of person-hood status to smart robots being the order of the day, it seems this maxim has become applicable before its time. The world of sci-fi and the utopian times of tomorrow may be more of a reality than a fantasy.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Human beings will in fact be left behind in this game of taking technology to the “nth” degree. Robotics, as a science has advanced to the point where the differences between it and wetware are vanishing fast.

There are even average versions of complex robots in the modern home today such as the Roomba. As AI comes of age, these robots will become more and more life-like in their features and abilities. They may even be able to learn and have cognitive capacities in the future.

To ensure that things do not get out of hand, humans need to start planning starting from today. This is why the EU has managed to chalk out some of the issues, problems and focal areas that need immediate attention in its new report .

Smart robots are the wave of the future and once they get off the ground, it may not be long before they are used in the place of automation. They will fight wars and serve food in restaurants.

Whereas the new revolution in robotics is poised to make a quantum leap, it is high time we decided to make a few decisions regarding the control of this potent technology.

Such points of concern as human dignity in comparison with robots and the ability of human beings to control their own cultural creations are obvious right from the start.

The fear is that this form of technology will run away on its own and become a sort of Frankenstein’s Monster that will be the undoing of its creators. Were robots to start planning a revolution of their own to overthrow human beings in the future, it could prove very detrimental to humanity.

Also if they turn to spying on our personal information, once again, we could be in big trouble. Robots seem to be a mixed blessing. A registration system is of the essence since it would allow each robot to get its personal status recorded upon its inception.

This will help reduce any chances of insurrection by these robots. The EU Agency for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence will see to it that this is accomplished, according to BBC.

Also a kill switch will be necessary to stop the robots dead in their tracks were they to start malfunctioning. These mechanisms will be built into the virtual design of these robots to ensure that nothing out of the ordinary occurs.