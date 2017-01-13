The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

The much awaited gaming console Nintendo Switch has been revealed today and can now be pre-ordered in limited quantities. If you are not up for a pre-order you can wait till March 3. On March 3 this console will be widely available across 31 European countries.

All major European countries are included in this list such as UK, France, Germany, Denmark and so on. Fans in South Africa and the US will also get their hands on the device on the same day. The device is priced £280 for UK and $300 in the US.

It is actually 40 dollars cheaper in Japan. It is priced 29,980 Yen there. The console will be available in two fascinating versions. One will have neon red and neon red controllers and the other version will feature Joy-Con controllers.

The main tablet which is used while playing has a 6.2 inch screen. The battery is estimated to last for six hours. Nintendo has claimed that the new gaming console will be able to play The Legend Of Zelda:Breath of the Wild for three hours on one charge.

To maintain the charging you will have to connect the charger to the USB-C connector. The Joy-Con controllers are pretty interesting as they can be used not only as a single device but have the facility of being split between players having two tiny hands to facilitate multi player gaming.

The console also supports Rumble which will be able to deliver subtle vibrations that will be more realistic. Nintendo has announced about seven new games for the Switch. They are most likely to be launched in April. Therefore hold your horses and don’t just rush to the online store so soon.