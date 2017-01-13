 
 

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost
 

Nintendo Switch Online Services is expected to have profound smartphone integration, as well. Nintendo has a lot that will make you love it, but the problem is that it’s always been lagging behind the current trends, almost a generation behind, in terms of online services.

The downside of Nintendo Wii was that, it was curbed by a tricky friend code system and the Wii U's network services were strange, senseless and densely monitored. But with the new innovation in Switch everything might change: Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima recently announced Nintendo Online Services – the corporation has made new efforts to find out ways for online multiplayer option.

Not much has been revealed by Kimishima regarding the services, but over all there a positive vibe: Nintendo Online Services seems to resemble more or less like the Sony and Microsoft's multiplayer services. The downside of it is that just like those services, it won’t be free of cost. You will have to pay a monthly fee for it.

Kimishima has announced that, Nintendo Online Services will enable players to arrange play appointments, communicate with friends and, obviously play games online. However, the most amusing thing is that he briefed that all this would be executed thorough on a "smart device," not on the Nintendo Switch.

The details have not been disclosed yet, and unfortunately the services are not free of cost too. But people will be able to access the service free of cost until fall of 2017. This is not it; the subscribers will also be able to download one time NES or SNES game per month, without any charges – some are expected to have the online multiplayer feature as well. Well, Nintendo is not that bad after all and people will soon figure it out.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

