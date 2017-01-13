Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only the Plus S8 to Feature A Dual Camera

The latest reports all the way from South Korea claim that the specs as well as the design of the new flagship phone of Samsung S8 have been finalized.

It is rumored that the S8 duo will not feature a physical Home button. This will make them one of a kind Galaxy S series phones. The finger print sensor is also anticipated to be shifted to the back.

In addition the standard S8 model will not be featuring dual camera setup due to cost constraints. However the Plus version will be featuring a dual camera setup.

The standard model will have a 5.7 inch display and the Plus Variant will be sized 6.2 inch. The prototype is rumored to already have been sent to the Samsung CEO and Vice Chairman.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be made official at the MWC next month.