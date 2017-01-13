 
 

Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only The Plus S8 To Feature A Dual Camera

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 11:17am CST | by , Updated: Jan 13 2017, 11:24am CST, in Rumors | Technology News

 

Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only the Plus S8 to Feature A Dual Camera
 

The latest reports all the way from South Korea claim that the specs as well as the design of the new flagship phone of Samsung S8 have been finalized.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

It is rumored that the S8 duo will not feature a physical Home button. This will make them one of a kind Galaxy S series phones. The finger print sensor is also anticipated to be shifted to the back.

In addition the standard S8 model will not be featuring dual camera setup due to cost constraints. However the Plus version will be featuring a dual camera setup.

The standard model will have a 5.7 inch display and the Plus Variant will be sized 6.2 inch. The prototype is rumored to already have been sent to the Samsung CEO and Vice Chairman.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be made official at the MWC next month.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

3 hours ago

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

7 hours ago

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

10 hours ago

No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software

No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software

19 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

26 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

33 minutes ago

Rural Americans More Likely to Die from Leading Causes of Mortality

Rural Americans More Likely to Die from Leading Causes of Mortality

42 minutes ago

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

49 minutes ago

EU Proposes Legal Status and Kill Switch for Robots

EU Proposes Legal Status and Kill Switch for Robots

1 hour ago

Green Lantern Corps Movie Given the Go-Ahead

Green Lantern Corps Movie Given the Go-Ahead

1 hour ago

Planet Nine may be a Rogue Planet

Planet Nine may be a Rogue Planet

1 hour ago

Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character are Returning

Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character are Returning

1 hour ago

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

2 hours ago

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Manchester Scientists Tie the Tightest Knot Ever

3 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

3 hours ago

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

6 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers are Perfect for VR

7 hours ago

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

10 hours ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software

No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software

19 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

26 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

33 minutes ago

Rural Americans More Likely to Die from Leading Causes of Mortality

Rural Americans More Likely to Die from Leading Causes of Mortality

42 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.