The 3D Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Have Been Released

We hear so many rumors regarding the Samsung S8 these days. It is impossible to verify each and every one. Nevertheless the Latest news is that a case maker who wishes to keep his name anonymous has released 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The images happen to be based on accurate schematics. Only three images have been released but they are good enough to reveal plenty. Firstly Samsung has taken the ‘edge’ design more forward. The new phone has more prominent side curves which completely make the bezels disappear.

The Home key has also been moved on to the screen and the finger print reader now lies under the glass display. The images show that there are speakers present above and below the screen. The new phone is predicted to have stereo speakers.

In addition we find the 3.3 mm headphone jack to be intact but the USB port remains under suspicion. From a certain angle it appears to be a micro USB but that is highly unlikely since Samsung has incorporated USB-C in its Note 7 and Galaxy A 2017 models.

It would be quite unusual if Samsung takes a step back. Moving on no dual camera is to be seen. However one rumor is that there will be one in the Galaxy S8 Plus model. Since Samsung is carrying out stricter testing procedures after the fire catching incidents in the past the release date has been shifted to April 18.

