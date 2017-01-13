 
 

Nintendo Switch Details And Updates

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 12:57pm CST

 

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates
Credit: Nintendo Switch
 

There have been months of speculation about the Nintendo Switch and finally we have a lot of concrete details about the new consoles from Nintendo, so let's get them all into one place.

The Nintendo Switch was presented last night, January 12, 2017, at 11 pm EST all the way from Tokyo, Japan. The Nintendo Switch event was filled with some interesting statements that we will likely be dissecting for a few months, but it also had a lot of the concrete details we've been looking for. This is just a round-up of all of the information. For more, you can click on the links within each answer for full explanations.

When will the Nintendo Switch Be Released?

It was announced that the Nintendo Switch will hit stores on March 3, 2017. Pre-orders have already started in many places and supplies are already running out.

How much will the Nintendo Switch Cost?

The Nintendo Switch will cost $300 when it is first launched. There haven't been any announcement about specialty versions or sales just yet.

How does the Nintendo Switch work?

The Nintendo Switch is a "hybrid" console that can be used like a portable Game Boy or at home on your television. Changing from one form of gameplay to another is nearly instant.

When you use the console at home, there are two sides of the device, which Nintendo has called "Joy Con" controllers. They slide off the console and connect to something called a Joy-Con Grip, which is more a holster that makes a home controller. The center will then click into a base station, connecting it to a TV or monitor.

The portable version of the game is a rounded, rectangular panel with two analog sticks, four face buttons, four directional buttons, and two triggers on either side.It is very similar to the Wii U gamepad controller. 

We still don't know, but it is believed that almost all of the processing power will be in the portable unit.

The detachable Joy-Cons will also allow for multiplayer controls as well. One interesting thing to note is that there are two configurations available: one that includes the console and two gray Joy-Con controllers and one that has a red Joy-Con controller and a blue Joy-Con controller.

Additional Joy-Con controllers will cost $80. You can get a racing wheel to fit the Joy-Con controllers that will sell for $15 for two.

What is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller?

Nintendo also unveiled the Nintendo Switch "Pro" controller. It is shaped like the one you could get with the Wii, but the analog sticks are asymmetrically placed kind of like the Xbox 360 controller. Unlike the Joy-Con controllers, the Pro controller features a traditional D-pad, which you'll likely use for 2D Mario games.  These will retail for about $70 and will be released at a later date.

