Toyota Recalls 543000 More Vehicles in US due to Takata Air Bags

Takata air bags have created a huge controversy in the past 6 to 7 months as a huge number of vehicles have been recalledover safety issues related to the air bags.

The safety issue arose when it was seen that the air bags were faulty and could rupture in a collision creating shrapnel that can injure the passengers. A number of accidents were reported in which people suffered from shrapnel injuries.

A total of 11 people were killed due to these faulty Takata air bags and more than 100 people were reported to be injured. It was noticed that under harsh environmental conditions, the faulty air bags of the cars had the tendency to rupture in a collision giving off metal shrapnel.

This is the reason that Toyota has made another recall that will add a number of 543,000 vehicles for the recall. The defected front passenger air bags in these cars will be changed free of cost by the company.

The recall will include a number of models belonging to different year. The recalled models are mostly SUVs and Sedans which were produced mostly made in 2006 to 2012.

Among these recalled vehicles, Scion xB 2008-09, Corolla 2009, Corolla Matrix 2012, Toyota Yaris made in 2012, 4Runner produced in 2012 and Sienna made in 2012 are included. Along with that different version of Lexus made between the year 2006 to 2012 have been recalled by Toyota as well.

The total worldwide recall of faulty air bags have risen above 100 million vehicles. All of these vehicles have been recalled by a number of automakers. The recalls haven’t stopped since the last year and it is regarded that the replacement of all these cars will take at least a few years to complete.