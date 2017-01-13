Astronauts Upgrade ISS Power Systems During Second Spacewalk

NASA rep just announced two expeditions carrying a whopping number of 50 astronauts will carry out a major upgrade at the International Space Station (ISS). The upgrade will be carried out today and will mark the second time astronauts will participate in a spacewalk in the same month.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The power upgrade of the ISS will take the astronauts 6 and a half hour to float around outside the station. Astronauts will install new lithium-ion batteries and adapter plates to the ISS’s truss. The coverage of the power upgrade can be viewed live on NASA TV.

You can follow the #spacewalk here / Vous pouvez suivre notre sortie dans l’espace ici: https://t.co/bhoTdGDZcW #Proxima— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) January 13, 2017

Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and Shane Kimbrough from NASA are two of the astronauts who confirmed the news. Before the spacewalk for the upgrade could take place Peggy Whitson of NASA and Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos assisted Kimbrough and Pesquet in their suits.

They helped in gearing up the extravehicular mobility unit (EMU) spacesuits before sending the astronauts out for the spacewalk. Many people on the social media have been losing their minds over a spacewalk scheduled for Friday the 13th, but the astronauts do not seem to be fazed at all.

The first timer European astronaut Thomas Pesquet is not just happy with his mission of upgrade but he has been sharing some very exquisite pictures of the earth with us.

Pesquest has shared incredible photos ranging from the Hawaii's Mauna Loa to the snowy ranges and glaciers of the Antarctic.