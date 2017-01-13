 
 

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles For Faulty Takata Airbags

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 1:25pm CST

 

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags
  • Ford recalls more Vehicles due to Faulty Takata air bags
 

The Safety recall has been expanded by the company

Ford has recently announced that they are going to expand their safety recall which is related to a certain kind of Takata airbags. The recall has been made for the cars for North America containing certain kinds of Takata air bags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had released a report that included a number of new vehicles that were affected by faulty Takata air bags thus recalling these air bags was the right kind of decision. A number of companies whose cars came under the consideration and the ones that are not being recalled have been recalled now.

This is the reason that Ford has expanded its recall as well which was already in working. The recall has been made to replace the faulty Takata air bags of the front passenger seat for certain vehicle models.

This new recall is just an expansion of new adjustment that has been for a new region of America which is the reason that this recall has been expanded in North America. The vehicles that have affected include almost 816,000 Ford Lincoln and Mercury vehicles.

The recalled vehicles include 2005-09 and the 2012 model Ford Mustang, 2005-06 Ford GT, 2006-09 along with 2012 Ford Fusion, 2007-09 Ford Ranger, 2007-09 Ford Edge, 2006-09 along with 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and MKZ, 2007-09 Lincoln MKX and 2006-09 Mercury Milan.

No reports about the passenger side air bag default have been reported which is the reason recall has been made for front passenger air bags only. The reference number of this recall is 17S01.

The customers whose vehicles qualify for this recall can register themselves at the official website of ford through which they will get a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). 

