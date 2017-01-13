Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

After last night's Nintendo Switch event, gamers and fans took the internet to pre-order the new console in large numbers. GameSpot and other select retailers were able to put some of their stock up for pre-order already. The websites quickly became flooded with requests and they are, by and large, sold out. At least for now it looks like getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch is going to be difficult for the first few months.

What can you do about it?

Well, the easiest thing to do is just wait to see who else has pre-orders and then jump on their sales immediately. You'll be competing with quite a few people, but it will be your best chance. If you happen to live near a city where the Nintendo Switch will preview in, you might be able to pre-order it at a Nintendo Store.

You could keep checking back at the retailers who have sold out of their stock as well, as they may get a few more or could have been holding back some stock for one reason or another.

The other way to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch pre-sale is to spend a little extra money. There are people reselling their guaranteed pre-orders on eBay. You do have to be careful to ensure that you buying an authentic pre-sale device and that you don't get fooled. Nintendo hasn't released any information about how you can check, so you are really taking your chances with this. Your best bet is to only buy from reputable buyers and make sure to read the reviews.