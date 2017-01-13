Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

Nissan like that of many other automakers is working on its autonomous technology, which is the reason that they are going to launch an autonomous Nissan Leaf as well. Leaf is declared the best EV of the world which is also regarded as the most affordable EV launched by any company.

The company now wants its best EV to go autonomous for which they are going to start its trails. The company has chosen its first destination point for trails in UK and the best news is that it has chosen London as its target trail city.

The Nissan Leaf which will be fully autonomous will start its trails of self-driving in the city of London where the company would collect data about its functioning.

Nissan announced on Friday that a modified version of Nissan Leaf which will be an EV laced with autonomous technology will start its test driving in the city of London. The test driving will take place in London from next month in order to demonstrate autonomous driving on European roads.

Nissan’s latest technology has been built by NASA which is called the “Seamless Autonomous Mobility” (SAM). This technology developed by NASA uses both artificial intelligence and human support in order to help the autonomous vehicles find a right kind of pathway. It will help the cars to handle the unpredictable situations and to maneuver in difficult situations.

Nissan is also working on a number of other vehicle. They have recently confirmed that a new Qashqai crossover is on the way and will be here with a facelift. It will also use the same autonomous technology that will be used in Leaf.