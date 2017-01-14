 
 

Posted: Jan 14 2017, 8:30am CST | in News | Latest Science News

 

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study
Northeastern US is projected to cross 2 degree C warming threshold around 20 years earlier than global average

Northeast United States is warming faster than other parts of the world, a new research suggests.

Historic Paris agreement vows to limit average global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius or even 1.5 degrees C to avoid dangerous climate change and researchers estimate that this region will cross this warming threshold about 20 years earlier than the rest of the world.

Northeast will warm by 3 degrees Celsius when the global warming temperatures reach 2 degrees Celsius, meaning it will experience much more warm temperatures at more rapid pace than the other regions.

“With the signing of the Paris Agreement to try and limit greenhouse gas emissions, many people have been lulled into a false sense of security, thinking that the 2-degrees C target is somehow a 'safe' limit for climate change. But the 2 C number is a global average, and many regions will warm more, and warm more rapidly, than Earth as a whole,” said geosciences professor Raymond Bradley from Northeast Climate Science Center (NECSC) at University of Massachusetts.

 “Our study shows that the northeast United States is one of those regions where warming will proceed rapidly. so if and when the global target is reached, we will already be experiencing much higher temperatures, with all of the related ecological, hydrological and agricultural consequences.”

The analysis is based on climate model that uses surface air temperatures and precipitation data to predict the temperatures of the regions. However, researchers are unable to determine the exact threshold crossing time. Still, the information can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region of northeast US and to achieve the ambitious goal of limiting the temperature increase. 

Co-author Ambarish Karmalkar says. “Policymakers need information that is useful at the local, not global scale. Our study provides this information for several regions in the U.S. in the context of the global temperature targets set in Paris."

 

Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

