 
 

Eating Chili Pepper Could Help You Live Longer: Study

Posted: Jan 14 2017, 1:23pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 14 2017, 1:29pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

People who consume red hot chili pepper have 13% lower risk of premature death compared to those who do not

Eating hot red chili pepper may do more than just burning your tongue. This fiery ingredient can help you live longer.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Researchers from University of Vermont have found that people who eat chili peppers are less likely to develop fatal conditions such as heart disease and stroke which in turn reduce their chances of dying prematurely.

Chili pepper is one of the most common spicy sources and it has been known as a cure for many diseases for centuries. However, the consumption of chili pepper and its association with mortality was never understood properly.

“The evidence base for the health effects of spice consumption is insufficient, with only one large population-based study and no reports from Europe or North America.” Authors wrote in the study published in PLoS ONE.

In the latest effort, researchers looked at the data obtained from National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES), in which more than 16,000 people participated. The survey was conducted between 1998 and 1994 and was focused on the red hot chili pepper consumption of the participants.

The average age of participants was 18 at the time of the study and they were followed up for 23 years. Around 5,000 people died during the follow up period. Total mortality for participants who consumed chili pepper was around 21 percent compared to 33 percent for those who did not. In other words, the consumption of hot red chili peppers was associated with a 13 percent reduction in mortality for all causes. People who consumed chili pepper also showed lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke.

The results remain almost consistent even after adjustment for other factors such as diet, lifestyle and demography. 

“In this large prospective study, we observed an inverse relationship between hot red chili pepper consumption and all-cause mortality, after adjusting for potential confounders.” Authors said.

What is about this fiery ingredient? Research suggests that it may be capsaicin – an active component known for burning fats, regulating blood flow and fighting infections. Capsaicin is found in abundance in red hot chili pepper. 

Researchers are hoping these findings can help health professionals to determine the type of diet that could make people live longer.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

4 hours ago

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

7 hours ago

3,400 Year Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

11 hours ago

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

23 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

23 hours ago, 2:13pm CST

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

23 hours ago, 2:05pm CST

Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

23 hours ago, 2:00pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

23 hours ago, 1:56pm CST

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags

1 day ago, 1:25pm CST

Astronauts Upgrade ISS Power Systems During Second Spacewalk

1 day ago, 1:22pm CST

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

1 day ago, 1:22pm CST

Toyota Recalls 543000 More Vehicles in US due to Takata Air Bags

Toyota Recalls 543000 More Vehicles in US due to Takata Air Bags

1 day ago, 1:10pm CST

Salmonella Treats Brain Tumors

Salmonella Treats Brain Tumors

1 day ago, 1:06pm CST

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates

1 day ago, 12:57pm CST

2017 Toyota Prius C Adds Safety Technology

2017 Toyota Prius C Adds Safety Technology

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

4 hours ago

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

7 hours ago

3,400 Year Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

11 hours ago

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

23 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

4 hours ago

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

7 hours ago

3,400 Year Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

11 hours ago

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

23 hours ago, 2:13pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.