Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

Eating hot red chili pepper may do more than just burning your tongue. This fiery ingredient can help you live longer.

Researchers from University of Vermont have found that people who eat chili peppers are less likely to develop fatal conditions such as heart disease and stroke which in turn reduce their chances of dying prematurely.

Chili pepper is one of the most common spicy sources and it has been known as a cure for many diseases for centuries. However, the consumption of chili pepper and its association with mortality was never understood properly.

“The evidence base for the health effects of spice consumption is insufficient, with only one large population-based study and no reports from Europe or North America.” Authors wrote in the study published in PLoS ONE.

In the latest effort, researchers looked at the data obtained from National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES), in which more than 16,000 people participated. The survey was conducted between 1998 and 1994 and was focused on the red hot chili pepper consumption of the participants.

The average age of participants was 18 at the time of the study and they were followed up for 23 years. Around 5,000 people died during the follow up period. Total mortality for participants who consumed chili pepper was around 21 percent compared to 33 percent for those who did not. In other words, the consumption of hot red chili peppers was associated with a 13 percent reduction in mortality for all causes. People who consumed chili pepper also showed lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke.

The results remain almost consistent even after adjustment for other factors such as diet, lifestyle and demography.

“In this large prospective study, we observed an inverse relationship between hot red chili pepper consumption and all-cause mortality, after adjusting for potential confounders.” Authors said.

What is about this fiery ingredient? Research suggests that it may be capsaicin – an active component known for burning fats, regulating blood flow and fighting infections. Capsaicin is found in abundance in red hot chili pepper.

Researchers are hoping these findings can help health professionals to determine the type of diet that could make people live longer.