 
 

Obama Thanks NASA For Carrying His Signature To Mars

Posted: Jan 14 2017, 2:06pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Although US President Barack Obama is set to leave office in less than a week, his signature will stand testimony on Mars that he once held the highest office in America.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Responding to the moment of galactic glory, Obama tweeted, "That is out of this world. Thanks."

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover's Twitter handle on Thursday posted a photo of a plaque bearing the signatures of Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and the other US officials.

"Signed, sealed, delivered. I carried @POTUS's signature to the surface of #Mars," @MarsCuriosity tweeted.

The photo was taken on September 19, 2012, the rover's 44th Martian day, by the Mars Hand Lens Imager.

The plaque was affixed to the rover's deck with four bolts.

"Similar plaques with signatures... adorn the lander platforms for NASA's Spirit and Opportunity rovers, which landed on Mars in January of 2004," NASA added.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

57 minutes ago

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

1 hour ago

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

1 hour ago

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

6 hours ago

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

56 minutes ago

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

1 hour ago

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

9 hours ago

3,400 Year Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

12 hours ago

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

1 day ago, 2:13pm CST

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

1 day ago, 2:05pm CST

Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

1 day ago, 2:00pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

1 day ago, 1:56pm CST

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

1 day ago, 1:49pm CST

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags

1 day ago, 1:25pm CST

Astronauts Upgrade ISS Power Systems During Second Spacewalk

1 day ago, 1:22pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

57 minutes ago

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

1 hour ago

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

1 hour ago

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

56 minutes ago

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

57 minutes ago

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

1 hour ago

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.