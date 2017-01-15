 
 

Andy Rubin Is Working On A High-end Bezel Less Modular Smartphone

Posted: Jan 15 2017, 9:43am CST

 

All the Android lovers are well aware of Andy Rubin, who co-founded Android Inc. before Google bought it in 2005, then operated it there until 2013. After that he moved on to the new projects at the firm. Rubin ended working for Google in 2014 and established a technology incubator known as Playground Global, and now it appears that he is also busy working on a smartphone device.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Andy Rubin has established a new company known as Essential Products Inc., which is expected to soon unveil "a suite of consumer hardware products which will comprise of the ones for the mobile and smart home", on the basis of what "people well known regarding the matter" says. The areas that Essential is covering are listed as “smartphones, tablets, accessories, and computer operating software for mobile phones".

It also has a team consisting 40- people and it also has registered trademark with the USPTO. The major product that is expected to be released by Essential would be a high-end smartphone device, which will feature a wide edge-to-edge bezel less screen, along with “the capacity to allow new hardware features with time". This model will be operating with help of a proprietary magnetic connector “which will perform duel functions that are for charging the battery and expanding the phone's functionality", also enabling a third-party modules.

Moreover, essential is working on its own, spherical camera which is an add-on that captures high-res 360-degree photos. So finally one prototype of the phone has a larger display than Apple's 5.5" iPhone 7 Plus, but a shorter footprint due to lack of bezels. The display supposedly will be pressure-sensitive similar to Apple's iPhones.

With respect to the materials used in the making, the smartphone will possess a metal frame and a ceramic back, thus sharing the bezel less display idea with the Xiaomi Mi Mix. The smartphone is expected to be released in the mid of the year costing near or similar to Apple and Google’s iPhones and Pixels. Reports say that Foxconn is also developing a new phone. At CES the device was pitched by Rubin to US mobile carrier executives. It is yet to be revealed whether the smartphone will be supporting Android or not.

