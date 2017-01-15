 
 

64GB Apple TV: Maybe It Is Useful After All

Posted: Jan 15 2017, 9:51am CST

 

Apple has just proclaimed that from now on app developers will be enable to present applications to the tvOS App Store as big as 4GB, which would make the 64GB Apple TV a more feasible choice than it was ever before. A 200MB restriction was applied in the beginning by the Cupertino-based company, when the tvOS was announced, on the size of the application.

That initial restriction is still intact, with Apple today increasing the limit to 4GB. After this announcement, now the developers can build their applications without caring about its size as they can now start submitting binaries to Apple’s Review Team which allows up to 4GB size apps.

The size limit of a tvOS app bundle has been extended from 200 MB to 4 GB, so that more media can be added into the submission. This would provide a complete, rich user experience when it is installed. In addition to this, tvOS applications can also operate On-Demand Resources to host up to 20 GB of extra content on the App Store.

32GB or 64GB models are offered to the users by Apple’s current Apple TV. The initial 200MB limitations enforced in order to make sure that space on the device won’t get cramped immediately on the installation of multiple applications. However, as the limitation is removed, it can be suggested that Apple is all set not only to rebuild the Apple TV line, but also unveil its hardware into the market with an extended storage capacity, like 128GB or 256GB.

More likely, this transformation would not affect the users of the Apple TV. Its aim is to satisfy the developers. Provided that the developers are now permitted to host extra 20GB of content, the final experience for Apple TV customers is expected to remain the same. However, if someone is planning to buy a new Apple TV now, we would suggest the 64GB model, costing $199.99.

