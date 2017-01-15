 
 

IPhone 8 Will Exhibit A More Effective IP68 Water Resistance

Posted: Jan 15 2017, 10:10am CST

 

iPhone 8 Will Exhibit a More Effective IP68 Water Resistance
 

Some time near September, Apple will be launching its iPhone 8 with a better water resistant feature as compared to its current iPhone 7 and is ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary, reported by The Korea Herald. The iPhone 7 got an IP67 evaluation, enabling the submersion in water at a depth of 1 meter (3.28 feet) for almost 30 minutes. If the latest report is right, the iPhone 8 is expected to get an IP68 rating.

With a close similarity to IP67, the IP68 rating enables for submersion in water at a depth of 1.5 meters (4.92 feet) for 30 minutes at least. While there seems to be a very slight difference, the advantage would be know if you ever drop your iPhone 7 into water with a depth greater than the IP67 rating can manage and some malfunctioning evolves, we believe that you will be appreciating the IP68 rating.

At present, only one smartphone from a major manufacturer is facilitating you with this feature, which carries the strongest IP68 rating, and that is none other than Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S7. Samsung is planning to release more smartphones in few months as well which would have water resistance capacity. As the Galaxy S8 is believed to be showcased in same timeframe, Apple’s iPhone 8 will face a very of high-end competition in this distinct section, when it is declared by the end of this year.

Apple’s iPhones have inhibited the unannounced water resistance technology since the iPhone 6S came out. Though the devices were not stated as water resistant, still many users acknowledged that the devices survived in quite some depth because of the new alternatives that Apple had used, which includes sealing around the internal along with the edges of the casing. Apple’s first officially water and dust resistant smartphone is the iPhone 7 and one can blindly bet that iPhone 8 will come with the same resistant feature as well.

The Author

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

